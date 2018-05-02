Palestinian asks IDF soldier to shoot him to collect Hamas bounty

Israel Today:

Mustafa Bana was among the thousands of Gazans who violently rioted along Gaza's security fence last month.

Toward the end of April, Bana entered the closed military zone adjacent to the fence and called out to the Israelis to shoot him. Instead, the soldiers fired in the air and demanded he back away from the fence. Ynet reports that a Hamas force also showed up and called on Bana to return to Gaza. He refused.

Bana was told by the Israelis that he could come through the fence, but that he'd be arrested and tried for terrorist activity if he did. Bana agreed, and is now on trial in Beersheva.

During his interrogation, it was revealed that Bana wanted the soldiers to shoot him so that Hamas would pay him $500 and a monthly stipend, a common reward for those injured while violently confronting Israel.

This incident is demonstrative of why so many Palestinians keep gathering at Gaza's security fence, and why so many have been injured by Israeli soldiers.

They want to get shot.