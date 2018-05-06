McCain funeral planners apparently exclude President Trump from speaking

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Obama are expected to deliver eulogies at Sen. John McCain 's (R-Ariz.) eventual funeral, NBC News reported Saturday.

Amidst signs that death approaches for Senator John McCain, as it will for us all, the senator’s representatives are staying true to his negativity about President Trump. At least that is my reading between the lines of this report in The Hill by Max Greenwood:

The news that the two former presidents plan to speak at the event comes amid revelations that those close to McCain have informed the White House that they plan to have Vice President Pence attend the senator's funeral — but not President Trump.

This certainly sounds like a backhanded slap across the face. It is in character with his forthcoming book:

In excerpts from his upcoming memoir, McCain offers a sharp rebuke of the president, questioning his convictions as a leader and hitting him for his attacks on refugees and the press. "I'm not sure what to make of President Trump's convictions," he writes

I have no idea if President Trump would have wanted to speak at the funeral. But it might have been an opportunity for some healing in the face of the universal human condition.

But Senator McCain is leaving this realm as he lived in it.

I will say no more, for his cancer is serious and he is to be regarded with compassion. There will be plenty of time ahead for evaluating his legacy.

Photo by Gage Skidmore, via Flickr