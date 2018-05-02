Goodbye, 'Boy Scouts'; hello, 'Scouts BSA'

Never mind. The Boy Scouts of America have changed all that. From now on, the iconic name "Boy Scouts" will be replaced with the more gender-neutral "Scouts BSA."

Were you ever a Boy Scout? Why, you misogynistic creep! The very name drips of anti-women venom.

Associated Press:

Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh said many possibilities were considered during lengthy and "incredibly fun" deliberations before the new name was chosen. "We wanted to land on something that evokes the past but also conveys the inclusive nature of the program going forward," he said. "We're trying to find the right way to say we're here for both young men and young women."

I'm sure it was a lot of fun destroying an institution set up to help boys become men – sort of like pulling the wings off flies, only not as messy.

The organization has already started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts, and Scouts BSA begins accepting girls next year. Surbaugh predicted that both boys and girls in Scouts BSA would refer to themselves simply as scouts, rather than adding "boy" or "girl" as a modifier. The program for the older boys and girls will largely be divided along gender-lines, with single-sex units pursuing the same types of activities, earning the same array of merit badges and potentially having the same pathway to the coveted Eagle Scout award. Surbaugh said that having separate units for boys and girls should alleviate concerns that girls joining the BSA for the first time might be at a disadvantage in seeking leadership opportunities. So far, more than 3,000 girls have joined roughly 170 Cub Scout packs participating in the first phase of the new policy, and the pace will intensify this summer under a nationwide multimedia recruitment campaign titled "Scout Me In." The name change comes amid strained relations between the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. Girl Scout leaders said they were blindsided by the move, and they are gearing up an aggressive campaign to recruit and retain girls as members.

Three cheers for the Girl Scouts. At least they're willing to fight this nonsense. And while the Boy Scouts spout off about "inclusiveness," maybe they should think of what they are excluding.

They are excluding the idea that boys are different from girls and that the path to adulthood each sex takes diverges from the other's. This fundamental fact is due not to culture as much as biology. We should applaud a changing world that gives girls the same opportunities as boys in many areas. But the sexes are not interchangeable, and to pretend they are is ludicrous.

The change made by the Boy Scouts is at least partly due to declining participation of kids, leading to a financial crunch. Rather than address the problem and look for ways to get more boys to participate, the powers that be at the Boy Scouts decided that it was much easier to destroy the reason for the Boy Scouts to exist in the first place and get girls involved.

They are selling their souls and sacrificing their principles on the altar of political correctness. They deserve to suffer an ignominious fate.