'Free at last' to have an abortion?

On the positive side, it was a vote rather than a court decision. The people voted to legalize abortion, and that's always better than a judge pretending that he knows best. Also, abortion is legal only in the first 12 weeks of the pregnancy.

As you may have heard, abortion is now legal in Ireland . They call it "the latest in a series of stinging rebukes to the Roman Catholic Church".

As a pro-life man, I found the vote disturbing, but Ireland is free to amend its constitution.

My biggest shock was watching some of the reactions in the news:

"It just means that women – and the men who love the women of Ireland – have spoken out and they've said times have to change. And they are going to change now," a tearful Mellet said at the Royal Dublin Society, where the count took place throughout the day. Ailbhe Smyth, a veteran campaigner and co-director of Together4Yes, the national pro-repeal group, is one of those women. As she arrived to the count, she was greeted with roars of applause from supporters, who thanked her for her longstanding efforts. Smyth told CNN that the road to get to this day had been a long and hard one, but the result marked a seismic shift for the country. "Irish people are clearly standing up and saying of course the lives of women in Ireland matter. It's a great victory for equality for freedom for dignity for human rights, – and not only for women," Smyth said. (CNN)

It gets better. One site even listed the 17 best reactions to legalize abortion. Let me share this one:

What we have seen today is a culmination of a quiet revolution that has been taking place in Ireland for the past 10 or 20 years.

It's like watching the 17 best reactions to Astros fans finally bringing a World Series to Houston or street parties celebrating the Eagles bringing the Super Bowl to Philadelphia.

Not a word in these reactions about the life being aborted. It's all about a woman's body or her right to have an abortion.

What about the little girls aborted who will never get to make a decision about their bodies or celebrate any vote?

