Dirt on Hillary

For the past two years the Media/Dems have relentlessly attacked President Trump, claiming that he “colluded” with the Russians to beat Hillary. They cannot accept that President Trump beat Hillary and is dismantling the Obama “legacy.” Mueller and his staff of Hillary/Obama contributors disguised as attorneys have wasted over one year on this investigation. One principal premise of the so-called “collusion” is that the Trump campaign met with and contacted Russians to obtain “dirt” on Hillary and the DNC emails.

The logical questions are what dirt could the Russians possibly provide that we do not already know about Hillary, and how could it be worse than the truth about Hillary? Think about it: dirt on Hillary. Why would we need Russians, or anyone else, to inform us about dirt on Hillary? All you have to do is honestly examine Hillary and Bill’s shenanigans since their days in Arkansas. This does take some time and attention given the complex, corrupt history of Hillary and Bill. But it is essentially lying, greed, and abuse of power. We already know the dirt about Hillary: Whitewater, missing billing records, selling pardons, selling uranium to the Russians, stealing White House silverware, FBI files on Republicans, covering up Bubba's rape and sexual harassments, the email scandal, destroying emails under subpoena, Travelgate, attacking the women harassed by Bill, and more. I am sure I missed a some. The problem is not getting dirt on Hillary. We have the dirt on Hillary. There is so much dirt it is mindboggling for anyone who cares, which excludes Democrats and the Media. But none of the real dirt about Hillary mattered to the Dems that nominated Hillary and the Media that promoted her campaign. What could the Russians possibly have on Hillary that is worse than what we know about her? Even if the Russians have worse dirt than what we know about Hillary, it would not matter to Hillary supporters and the anti-Trumps and never-Trumps. They still would have voted for Hillary. Simply stated, the charge that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to obtain dirt about Hillary is ridiculous and falls apart when one honestly examines Hillary’s record. Hillary had to pay Steele to make up dirt on President Trump. But the dirt on Hillary is there for anyone who cares to know.