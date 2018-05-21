Devin Nunes describes DOJ leak trap he and Trey Gowdy avoided

Devin Nunes fully understands the depths to which the cover-up forces within the Department of Justice will stoop to protect their misdeeds from exposure. Appearing yesterday on Maria Bartiromo's Fox News program, Morning Futures (full interview here), he described a leak trap that was attempted against him and fellow House committee chairman Trey Gowdy. As he explains below, in the past, they have gone to meetings at the DOJ but denied the documents they sought, only to have leaks follow. They were invited to another meeting at the DOJ on Friday, which they figured out was a ruse intended to be used to afterward blame them for leaks. When they found out that no documents would be produced, they declined.

The entire scandal of spying on the Trump campaign through abuse of the surveillance capabilities of the intelligence apparatus is shot through with set-ups: luring young George Papadopoulos to London; setting him up with information and then getting him to blab it to the Australian ambassador to London; briefing President Trump on the Steele dossier and then leaking it to the media so as to provide an excuse for their coverage; and many, many other incidents. Nunes and Gowdy are smart enough to spot the pattern and decline to be patsies.