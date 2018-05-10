Dems! Thanks for the help!

When a team loses badly in a competitive sporting event, the players normally admit that the other team was just the better team on that specific day. They don't kick, scream, pick fights, and blame everyone else. Rather, they regroup, learn from their mistakes, make changes to get better, and decide on a specific approach or method to utilize the next time the two teams meet. In other words, they have a plan! In the 2016 elections, the Democrats had no plan! Hillary Clinton ran with no message, no theme, and nothing new to tell the American public. A year and a half later, nothing has changed. Rather, the Democratic Party has resorted to name-calling, fighting, and underhanded tactics in an effort to solidify its base. These tactics, however, have had the opposite result and have helped Republicans.

As a litigator who has tried cases, one of the most important things I know to do when preparing a case for trial is to choose a theme. In other words, what is your story, and what message are you trying to "sell" to the jury? This theme should be clear from your opening statement and should be reiterated and supported all the way through closing arguments. The absence of a clear message or theme can be fatal to your client's case, just as it was to the Democrats in 2016. It leaves the jury (voters) in limbo, forces them to engage in guesswork and speculation, results in division among the jurors (voters), and makes the lawyer (Democratic Party) look unprofessional, disorganized, and incompetent. The Democratic Party has a problem. It does not have a clear message or theme that it can sell to the American public. Rather, the party, through many of its members and some of the major news outlets, has attempted to solidify its base by attacking President Trump directly or indirectly. For example, Democrats continue to allege that President Trump colluded with the Russians during the 2016 election. To date, there has been no evidence of collusion. Democrats also continue to attack or try to block some of President Trump's different appointees, including Judge Neil Gorsuch; Mike Pompeo; and, most recently, Gina Haspel. Moreover, some Democrats (and a few Republicans), including former president Obama and Dianne Feinstein, have attacked President Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal. The list goes on and on, but the nexus among most of the attacks continues to be President Trump. While many Democrats continue to attack President Trump and those directly or indirectly associated with him, he continues to succeed and to do what he promised. He gutted Obamacare, persuaded the North Korean leader to discuss possible denuclearization, withdrew the United Stated from the terrible Iran deal, arranged for the release of three Americans from North Korea, improved the economy, decreased unemployment, and reestablished America's credibility as a superpower around the world.