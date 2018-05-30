Democrat denials about campaign spying on Trump are pure hypocrisy

Like we are supposed to believe that helping Trump is just part of their agenda.

The Democrats, including the media, are on offense, attacking and seeking to destroy President Trump and his agenda every day. Sometimes Democrats have to play defense to try to defend and lie about the Obama administration's truly scandalous acts, the latest of which was his inserting spies into the Trump campaign back in 2016. Instead of admitting the problem, they are instead pretending that spying isn't spying. It is now "intelligence-gathering" to "help" Trump and protect Americans from the Russians.

Democrats, it must be remembered, worked with Russia and Russians, to develop the fictitious Russian dossier, which is what they did, They blamed the Russians for breaking into their computers (somehow the Justice department and intelligence agencies took their word for it, instead of examine the computers themselves, which Democrats would not allow them to do. Isn’t it stupid for Justice officials to take the DNC’s word for who hacked their computers? Were they scared of the truth?

Hillary Clinton, the Podestas and others obviously had plenty of contacts with Russia, yet somehow no spies were embedded with the Hillary campaign, no phone calls recorded and there was no unmasking.

I would think that if the Obama administration was actually worried about Russian infiltration of our system, they would have been gathering information from both campaigns but they weren't, which shows that they didn’t care about Russia, they were just seeking to destroy Trump.

I understand why there were no U.S. spies embedded in the Clinton campaign. FBI Director James Comey pretty well said that Hillary and her aides were too stupid to have the intent to break the law. Comey essentially found them all innocent by reason of mental incompetence prior to an actual investigation. Hillary and her team could use the defense if she was actually charged. Democrats, including Obama and the majority of the media never cared whether Bill, Hillary or their aides followed the law, so how were they supposed to learn right from wrong? They had never been held to account and no one was about to start no matter how many laws they broke. They were above the law and yet we constantly hear Comey, Democats and others say no one is above the law.

Back in the good old days, the media, especially the Washington Post. cared if a campaign was gathering intelligence on its opponent, but now they don't care even as the president used the Justice department, the Defense department, and the intelligence agencies to gather intelligence to destroy an opponent and that is extremely dangerous to our freedom and democracy.

The media and other Democrats treat us as if we are ignorant. They act like the fictitious Russian collusion story is true and they treat the spying story as false. I guess they are using the Bill Clinton line. It depends what the definition of 'is' is.

Here are a couple definitions of a spy:

a person who secretly collects and reports information on the activities, movements, and plans of an enemy or competitor. synonyms: secret agent, intelligence agent, double agent, undercover agent, counterspy, mole, sleeper, plant, scout verb 1. work for a government or other organization by secretly collecting information about enemies or competitors.

Doesn’t this look exactly like what the Obama Administration did to Trump and his campaign?

I would have thought by now that some of the media would actually be embarrassed that they are being used to push an agenda and a party while seeking to destroy the other party. The media is supposed to hold the powerful to account, but instead they are protecting the powerful at the expense of the people.

The collusion between the media and Democrats to elect Hillary and destroy Trump by using all the resources of the taxpayers was much more dangerous than anything the Russians did or could have done. The fact that the media doesn’t care is atrocious.