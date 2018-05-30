Chicago Tribune acknowledges 'mayhem' downtown over Memorial Day weekend, then changes headline to 'peace downtown'

Yesterday, I wrote about the havoc in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend – the first hot weather weekend of the season – and about the media blackout that had been in place. But it turned out that as I was writing, the Chicago Tribune was publishing its first story on Tuesday about the mobs and random violence in the city's premier shopping district, the Magnificent Mile along Michigan Avenue. Then something peculiar happened. CWBChicago, the grassroots website that I noted is "not afraid of alienating big advertisers or of a phone call from City Hall," noticed and did some screen grabs of the evidence:

At sunrise yesterday, the Trib's web headline was "Memorial Day weekend crime: 30 shot, 7 dead, mayhem downtown." By midday, the reference to mayhem had been removed from the story's headline. Today's online lead story? "Police keep peace downtown, along lake by 'directing' large groups of troublesome teens to express trains" It's a Rahmulus miracle! Here are the screen grabs CWB made: The version of the Tribune story visible as of this writing (6:46 A.M. CDT) has the same headline as the revised version captured by CWBChicago but now is dated May 30, 2018, 6:09 A.M.: A tragedy is unfolding in Chicago. Happy talk is not the solution.