Blunt language from Australian senator about immigrants on welfare

Australian senator Fraser Anning represents Queensland in that nation's parliament, and as an independent, he faces no party bosses urging political correctness on him. And Queensland is the most conservative of Australia's states. If you think of Qld. as the Australian Texas, you will not be too far off.

Unlike the United States, Germany, and many other Western European countries, Australia already imposes a waiting time of four years on immigrants wanting to sign up for welfare benefits. But that is not enough for Senator Anning, as reported by 9 News: