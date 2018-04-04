Will anything stop the media's relentless daily attacks on Trump?

The theme every day is the same: Trump is stupid, Trump is immature, no one is around Trump to keep him in line, and Trump is the worst president ever. The theme never changes no matter how well the economy does. The following is just a small sample of just the headlines Washington Post writers have written to attack Trump in the last few days. The reporting at CNN, ABC, NBC, Los Angeles Times, New York Times is similar but I get the WaPo at my e-mail, so it is easier to show the disdain these supposedly elite journalists have for balanced reporting. Jeff Bezos is very fond of robots and his journalists could easily be replaced: