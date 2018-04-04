Will anything stop the media's relentless daily attacks on Trump?
The theme every day is the same: Trump is stupid, Trump is immature, no one is around Trump to keep him in line, and Trump is the worst president ever. The theme never changes no matter how well the economy does.
The following is just a small sample of just the headlines Washington Post writers have written to attack Trump in the last few days. The reporting at CNN, ABC, NBC, Los Angeles Times, New York Times is similar but I get the WaPo at my e-mail, so it is easier to show the disdain these supposedly elite journalists have for balanced reporting. Jeff Bezos is very fond of robots and his journalists could easily be replaced:
March 30th - Because Obama and other Democrats have never appointed liberals.
Trump’s dangerous plot to weaponize the Supreme Court
March 31st Trump likes stupid people surrounding him.
Does Trump believe in the value of expertise, or does he disdain it?
April 1st: Trump won’t listen to anybody.
‘Tired of the wait game’: White House stabilizers gone, Trump calling his own shots
April 2nd was an extremely good day for WP writers to attack Trump on immigration and foreign policy and say he is beholden to Putin.
‘No more DACA deal’: Trump imperils future of millions of undocumented people with anti-immigrant tweets
Trump may not intend to start a war. But he sure could bumble into one.
Trump might give Iran an incalculable windfall
Trump’s incoherence on immigration ought to embarrass his supporters
Trump’s latest unhinged tweetstorm is worse than it appears
The worst Cabinet ever gets worse
Trump’s secret summit offer shows he just can’t quit Putin
April 3 : On April 3rd the WP writers are showing how Trump will destroy the economy.
Hostility from Trump, criticism from Capitol Hill threaten to weaken the tech industry
Trump is Hoping you are too stupid to notice
Trump's America may be open for business. But will anyone shop here?
Somehow the ignorant Trump and his unqualified cabinet and staff have given the economy much faster growth than Obama did and much faster than experts predicted was possible. They have made NATO pay more of their share of defense, have brought back manufacturing jobs. They are exporting natural gas to Europe in defiance of Russia, they are helping Ukraine defend itself in defiance of Russia, they have given people back freedom of choice on health care, and they are finally paying attention to immigration laws that Congress passed. Trump sensibly pulled out of the Paris climate accord which would have achieved nothing other than slowing down the economy. He also seems to have slowed down North Korea at least for now.
Think of the success Trump would have if he wasn’t being relentlessly attacked inside and outside of government, especially the media.
It was so much better when the mature, brilliant Obama liked his feet on the desk and surrounded himself with czars and other brilliant experienced people like creative writer Ben Rhodes who liked to lie and brag how easy it was to manipulate the media, especially on the Iran deal.
The geniuses that Obama surrounded himself with gave us the slowest economic recovery in seventy years and yet the media pretends they were smart.
I will take Trump and the strong economy over the dictatorial, narcissist Obama who wanted to remake America and make more people dependent on government every day of the week.
I was naïve enough to believe that if Trump started achieving good results the media would back off. I was wrong.
