When Comey lied about wiretapping Trump Tower

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and.....

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!



The POTUS isn't the only one to have Comey's number. George Neumayr, writing in the American Spectator, lays out the lie propagated by Comey (with the help of the New York Times) to falsely discredit Trump when he correctly claimed that Trump Tower was being wiretapped during his presidential transition:

To understand the depth of Comey's leaking and lying, all you have to do is go back and look at his scummy maneuvering in response to Trump's "wiretap" tweets. Those tweets turned out to be entirely accurate: The Obama administration was intercepting communications at Trump Tower, both during the campaign and the transition. Comey knew perfectly well that Trump was right – FBI agents had been sifting through the Trump Tower records of Carter Page and Paul Manafort – but he sent his team out to lie about Trump's tweets anyways.

He had a story placed in the New York Times shortly after Trump's tweets: "Comey Asks Justice Department to Reject Trump's Wiretapping Claim." It quoted Comey's leakers, "senior American officials," as saying that Trump's assertion was "false" and that the FBI director had asked the Justice Department to refute it.

As Comey's stenographer, the Times wrote up his lie in its inimitably smearing style:

Mr. Comey's request is a remarkable rebuke of a sitting president, putting the nation's top law enforcement official in the position of questioning Mr. Trump's truthfulness. The confrontation between the two is the most serious consequence of Mr. Trump's weekend Twitter outburst, and it underscores the dangers of what the president and his aides have unleashed by accusing the former president of a conspiracy to undermine Mr. Trump's young administration.

So here was an FBI director using the front page of a newspaper to libel a sitting president, all while a FISA warrant based on Hillary's campaign research, which gave Comey the power to reach into Trump Tower, sat on his desk. In retrospect, the article is laughably dishonest, with the Times pretending to wonder why Comey chose to leak a denial to it rather than make a formal denial. It wasn't much of a puzzle; he was lying his head off.