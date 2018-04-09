Wanted: A little more class from the House of Obama

The latest example comes from former first lady Michelle Obama.

How bad are the Democrats taking their 2016 defeat? Pretty bad, to say the least.

This is what I am talking about: Mrs. Obama called her husband the good parent and President Trump the bad parent!

She said President Obama was the country's "parent" who told you to "eat your carrots and go to bed on time," while Trump instead is the kind of "parent" who lets his children "eat candy all day and stay up late."

Is that stupid or what?

Also, Trump's children have turned out rather well. Let's wait and see how the Obama girls turn out before we start talking about parenting.

Since Mrs. Obama started this, let me tell you how President Obama was not a good parent:

1. He made a ton of Obamacare promises that did not come true. Worse than that, he never admitted his mistakes.

2. He drew a line in Syria and then never enforced it. We are watching right now the terrible consequences of that weakness:

President Trump slammed former President Barack Obama on Sunday for not crossing his stated "red line" with Syria, amid reports of a suspected chemical attack that left at least 40 dead near the capital, while also warning Russia and Iran there will be a "big price to pay" for backing the Assad regime.

Again, I'd rather not get into an argument with a former first lady. At the same time, I wish we lived in a political landscape where former first ladies speak graciously about their husbands' successors, as we saw with Mrs. Laura Bush and others.

Add to this Jimmy Kimmel making fun of Mrs. Trump's accent, and it's been a really bad week for class and civility.

