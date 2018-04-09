Liberals celebrate a deadly fire on Twitter

Recently, a mental health counselor perhaps in need of mental health counseling named Jeffrey Guterman and an aging hippie atheist / sperm donor for lesbian rock stars, David Crosby, allegedly took to Twitter to cheer on a four-alarm fire that took the life of 67-year-old art dealer Todd Brassner.

A word to the wise: If one wants sympathy from a liberal, try to die in a shooting committed by a white male with an AR-15, not in a residential fire in a high-rise owned by a conservative president who supports the NRA.

One would think David Crosby, who spent time in jail for weapons and drug charges, and who nearly died without the liver transplant rocker Phil Collins paid for, would be more compassionate. Instead, after hearing about the fire in Trump Tower, Crosby posted and then deleted a disco-themed Tweet that read: "[O]h boy...burn baby burn."

Unlike David Crosby, Florida mental health counselor Jeffrey Guterman, who on occasion does exhibit compassion by publicly condemning domestic violence if a gun owner committed the crime...

...wasn't as bashful.

At first, Guterman tweeted: "There is a fire in Trump Tower. I hope everyone is safe, but I am excited."

Question for the wise counselor: What are the chances that everyone would be safe in a fire in a 68-floor building that houses office and residential space?

Evidently, if a building belonging to someone of a differing political persuasion catches fire, the prospect of human beings burning to death is cause for Mr. Guterman to get "excited."

Nevertheless, after being called out on Twitter for his unreserved joy concerning Trump's Manhattan property burning, Guterman felt compelled to defend his original statement:

I got excited when I heard there was a fire at Trump Tower while also hoping there were no injuries. So what. I am human. These #tRump supporters need to get a grip. I am less excited now, but still glad. Hoping there is major damage.

After the flames were doused and after the "major damage" was assessed, Jeffery had just cause to be delighted because four New York City firefighters were injured and the coroner removed a civilian from Trump Tower in a body bag.

Maybe it wasn't said outright, but what could be gleaned from Guterman's and Crosby's public expression is that for the sin of purchasing an apartment from Donald Trump, occupants of Trump Tower deserved to have their lives threatened and property destroyed. If Trump Tower had burned to the ground and killed everyone inside, would Guterman and Crosby have danced in the street like Muslims in New Jersey watching the World Trade Towers fall on 9-11?

The situation is sad, but selective compassion isn't exclusive to liberals on Twitter. It's pervasive to progressives on the whole.

Typically, liberals cry if a catastrophe advances their agenda, but they often ignore the tragic demise of those who oppose their viewpoint. So Guterman's and Crosby's opinions are symptomatic of what is probably the consensus on the left.

Take for instance the slaughter of 3,000 innocent unborn babies every day. While innocents die, rather than weep, liberals march in pink hats and get as "excited" as Guterman at the thought of death and destruction.

If some babies miraculously make it out of the womb alive, survive until high school age, and then sadly die at the hand of a white male with an AR-15, the liberals who once marched for the right to abort those killed by the gunman publicly mourn.

Moreover, if a vegan animal rights activist Muslim female with a registered 9mm handgun shoots up and wounds three people, and then commits suicide in the food court of YouTube HQ, the culprit's political profile determines whether or not people like Guterman and Crosby acknowledge the event on Twitter.

On the other hand, if a white madman with an affinity for the Confederate flag should happen to shoot black churchgoers, a liberal president who usually mocks Bibles and Christianity will gladly turn a funeral into a racially charged anti-gun rally by singing "Amazing Grace."

Motivated strictly by agenda, liberals like Crosby and Guterman disregard gun deaths in an anti-gun zone like Chicago, where innocent children are laid out in coffins in numbers too high to comprehend. Meanwhile, if shedding a tear defames police officers, those of Guterman's and Crosby's ilk replace professional mourners on Twitter by paying tribute to thugs killed by police in self-defense.

Even though illegal aliens murder Americans inside sanctuary cities and kill 3,000 Americans a year in DWI-related road accidents, those who think like Guterman and Crosby either downplay the sorry state of affairs or try to find a reason to speak out on behalf of the perpetrators. However, if illegal aliens die sneaking into America, left-leaners are frequently the ones to post links to articles that memorialize the fallen by displaying skulls like saintly relics.

In the end, it took fire at Trump Tower for Jeffery Guterman and David Crosby to reveal the attitude of liberals who laugh at misfortune and shed tears – not over a lost life, but in joyful anticipation that tragedy can help advance an agenda or prove a point.

Jeannie hosts a blog at www.jeannie-ology.com

Photo credit: NYC Emergency Management.