Trump Derangement Syndrome leads to police charges against city council member
A mental health crisis grips tens of millions of Americans, causing untold anguish to their friends and families, and costing the victims dearly in terms of emotional turmoil and self-destructive behavior they undertake in the grip of this vicious mass hysteria: Trump Dermangement Syndrome (TDS). The latest example comes from the affluent City of West University Place, Texas, a bedroom suburb of Houston with a population of just under 15,000 people, 90%-plus of them white. Channel 2 in Houston reports:
Investigators at the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office on Wednesday filed a disorderly conduct charge against West University Place Councilwoman Kellye Burke, after accusations that she berated a group of teenage girls over a Trump T-shirt
The girls said they were in line at Tiny's Milk and Cookies in West U on Saturday, waiting to buy cookies for younger girls at their nearby church.
"A tall, short-haired blond woman came up to them and screamed, 'Grab em by the (expletive) girls!'" the father of one of the girls said. He did not want to be identified, fearing retaliation against his daughter.
The girls initially tried to laugh it off, the father said.
"Then, she yells it again!" the father said. "At that point the girls were getting kind of scared, and then the woman starts, you know, going, 'MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!' while shaking her fist."
One of the girls was wearing a shirt that read, "Trump: Make America Great Again," the father said.
The father said the girls left without responding to the woman. He said one of the girls said she noticed that Burke had taken a picture of her.
"They were scared," the father said. "They were absolutely scared. My little girl essentially wanted to know if this woman was going to hurt her."
West U police referred the case to Harris County Precinct One Constable's office, which filed a class C misdemeanor charge against Burke.
While I am not a mental health professional, it is obvious that screaming obscenities at little girls as they wait in line to buy cookies for friends at church is unhealthy derangement, theykind of thing that makes full participation in society problematic. That an elected official should engage in this sort of behavior defies the expectations of the citizenry for their representatives.
History is replete with examples of mass hysteria gripping populations and causing great harm. TDS will go down as particularly bizarre example.
