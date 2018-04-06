Trump Derangement Syndrome leads to police charges against city council member

The girls said they were in line at Tiny's Milk and Cookies in West U on Saturday, waiting to buy cookies for younger girls at their nearby church.

"A tall, short-haired blond woman came up to them and screamed, 'Grab em by the (expletive) girls!'" the father of one of the girls said. He did not want to be identified, fearing retaliation against his daughter.

The girls initially tried to laugh it off, the father said.

"Then, she yells it again!" the father said. "At that point the girls were getting kind of scared, and then the woman starts, you know, going, 'MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!' while shaking her fist."

One of the girls was wearing a shirt that read, "Trump: Make America Great Again," the father said.

The father said the girls left without responding to the woman. He said one of the girls said she noticed that Burke had taken a picture of her.

"They were scared," the father said. "They were absolutely scared. My little girl essentially wanted to know if this woman was going to hurt her."

West U police referred the case to Harris County Precinct One Constable's office, which filed a class C misdemeanor charge against Burke.