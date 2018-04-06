Meet the other David Hogg...who's not like the first one

David Hogg of North Carolina has the same name as the David Hogg of Parkland, Florida; resembles the other teen; and is nearly the same age – he's actually slightly younger, and he's already studying engineering at the University of North Carolina.

It's said that everyone has a doppelganger. Well, in a weird twist to the saga of the high school shooting survivor-turned-gun control activist, David Hogg, it might just be true.

He's different from the Parkland David Hogg in two noticeable ways, though: he's mature, and he favors gun rights.

He's written a brilliant readable essay in the Wall Street Journal (paywall, unfortunately) on his own experience of being mistaken for the Parkland David Hogg. He wrote of the bad harassment and abuse a lot of trolls have thrown his way (which makes one wonder with a certain sympathy what the other David Hogg must be dealing with,) and how, actually, he's in favor of gun rights, as well as gun education in schools. He tweets at @David_Hogg16

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel has a good summary of the piece here, noting:

Although he empathizes with the Parkland students and appreciates their use of their First Amendment right, he said gun rights are important, too. This Hogg's solution is not gun control, but instead mandatory gun education and armed security officers in schools.

Hogg's op-ed in the Journal is a real gem. He states his views and comes off as kind and empathetic to all sides in the debate, injecting civility into a debate that has long lacked it on multiple sides. Take a look at this passage to his entirely worth reading op-ed:

The other David Hogg and I have similar goals but disagree on the means for accomplishing them. He puts more blame on the gun and the National Rifle Association than on the criminal. Still, I applaud him and his fellow activists for exercising their First Amendment right to speak out, without which nothing would ever get accomplished. In order for America to do something about a problem, people must discuss the issue and find the best solution for it. I am no political scientist, activist or journalist, but I have a viewpoint too. I urge Florida's Mr. Hogg to listen to people with differing views, because he would want them to listen to him. I recommend he be less demanding and more open to other ideas. People who are not willing to budge from their goal make it harder for change to occur. Also, some of his recent actions – like calling sponsors to stop advertising on a commentator's program because she was rude to him – come across as bullying, as he claims the NRA is doing to Congress. I would like to see him soften his tone and be more respectful in delivering his message. Teenagers are smart, but we certainly don't have all the answers. Both the Florida David and I have a long way to go in life and a lot to learn.

This is what is meant when we say "being the adult in the room." The 16-year-old David Hogg from North Carolina obviously is. Let's hope we hear more from him.



Doppelganger: How they met themselves by Dante Gabriel Rossetti. Fitzwilliam Museum public domain image.