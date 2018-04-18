The incoherence of this year’s Pulitzer Prizes
Isn't it ironic that in the same class as Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey winning Pulitzers for exposing Harvey Weinstein exposing himself to women, Kendrick Lamar also wins one in abject celebration of the rap community's penchant for degrading them?
Exhibit A: The lyrics of "[B----] Don't Kill My Vibe"
I am a sinner
Who's probably gonna sin again
Lord forgive me
Lord forgive me
Things I don't understand
Sometimes I need to be alone
[B---] don't kill my vibe
[B---] don't kill my vibe
I can feel your energy from two planets away
I got my drink I got my music I will share it but today I'm yelling
[B---] don't kill my vibe
[B---] don't kill my vibe
[B---] don't kill my vibe
[B---] don't kill my vibe ...
I'm trying to keep it alive and not compromise the feeling we love
You're trying to keep it deprived and only co-sign what radio does
And I'm looking right past ya
We live in a world, we live in a world on two different axles
You live in a world, you living behind the mirror
I know what you scared of, the feeling of feeling emotions inferior
This [s---] is vital, I know you had to
This [s---] is vital, I know you had to
Die in a pitiful vain, tell me a watch and a chain
Is way more believable, give me a feasible gain
Rather a seasonal name, I'll let the people know this is something you can blame
On yourself you can remain, stuck in a box
I'mma break out and then hide every lock
I'mma break out and then hide every lock
Exhibit B: The reaction of his record label to the news, certain to move the ball of civility in the unforced errors of dialogue surrounding race relations down the proverbial field:
While Lamar himself – who made two guest appearances at California's Coachella festival over the weekend – did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Punch, head of Lamar's label Top Dawg Entertainment, tweeted: "Pulitzer Prizewinner Kdot from Compton. I [better] not ever hear one of you n—as speak with anything less than respect in your mouth for Kendrick Lamar. #TDE."
