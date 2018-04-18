The incoherence of this year’s Pulitzer Prizes

I am a sinner

Who's probably gonna sin again

Lord forgive me

Lord forgive me

Things I don't understand

Sometimes I need to be alone

[B---] don't kill my vibe

[B---] don't kill my vibe

I can feel your energy from two planets away

I got my drink I got my music I will share it but today I'm yelling

[B---] don't kill my vibe

[B---] don't kill my vibe

[B---] don't kill my vibe

[B---] don't kill my vibe ...

I'm trying to keep it alive and not compromise the feeling we love

You're trying to keep it deprived and only co-sign what radio does

And I'm looking right past ya

We live in a world, we live in a world on two different axles

You live in a world, you living behind the mirror

I know what you scared of, the feeling of feeling emotions inferior

This [s---] is vital, I know you had to

This [s---] is vital, I know you had to

Die in a pitiful vain, tell me a watch and a chain

Is way more believable, give me a feasible gain

Rather a seasonal name, I'll let the people know this is something you can blame

On yourself you can remain, stuck in a box

I'mma break out and then hide every lock

I'mma break out and then hide every lock