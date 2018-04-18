Asking animal-loving liberals about bird-frying solar panels

Three years ago, I took an Uber to SeaTac Airport. The driver was an older gentleman, very nice guy. (No, that's not ageist – I'm an older gentleman.) He was an active birdwatcher, avid member of Audubon Society, does the Big Sit every year. I asked him what he thought of the shredding of birds, especially raptors, by windmills, and of the birds that burst into flames in midair at the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility in the Mojave. (Google is a major investor in Ivanpah, but it was made possible by free land from Uncle Sam as well as $1.6 billion in loans backed by Uncle Sam and grants from California taxpayers. There is a CBS story on the burnt birds – colorfully called "streamers" by employees at the plant – but no live footage; wouldn't want the folks at home seeing what their tax dollars are buying.)

The driver looked at me blankly in the rearview. "I never heard of that." "You mean the Audubon Society has no position on it?" "This is the first I've heard of it." On the same trip, I asked another avid Seattle birder about the killed and maimed birds. She looked down and mumbled something about "greater good" and "global warming" and changed the subject. So she had heard of it, but AGW trumps dead birds. The Audubon Society is in cahoots with the Algorists to bring sporadic, expensive energy to the masses. Yet it's the left that claims that conservatives are easily led and easily scared. Do a Google search on "conservatives easily led" and glance at the summaries of articles from Vanity Fair, Wired, The Guardian... Henry Percy is the nom de guerre of a writer in Arizona. He may be reached at saler.50d[at]gmail.com.