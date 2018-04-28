The ex-husband of Barbara Bush-basher Prof. Randa Jarrar speaks out

In my opinion, the many hard-working scholars of integrity still remaining in the ivory towers of America (yes, they do exist) are surrendering to and being overwhelmed by lesser minds, deranged with political correctness, and filled with hate toward the society they supposedly serve, and by which they are lavishly subsidized, directly with tax funds and indirectly with tax deductibility for donations. In the current atmosphere on campus, people like Jarrar are able to be not simply accepted, but rewarded with tenure and other perks unimaginable to mainstream Americans.

Randa Jarrar, the Fresno State University tenured professor who demonized Barbara Bush shortly after her death and mocked her critics by pointing out that she has tenure and cannot be fired from her six-figure job shaping young minds, ought to become a poster child for the depths to which academia has sunk. Her status is under review according to University officials, no doubt worried about alumni giving declining, so there is a decent possibility that she could become a cause célèbre on the left, should she lose her job. More attention to her would be perfect, as far as I am concerned.

An account by a man purporting to be Professor Jarrar’s ex-husband, verified by a search of public records as to the marriage and child birth, was published on Milo Yiannopoulos’s site Dangerous. It amounts to a case study in the sort of person who can rise to the near-top of a state-owned and subsidized institution of higher education. I do not recommend it to the faint of heart, but for those who do not mind briefly entering the mire, it is enlightening as to just the sort of person she appears to be. Of course, an ex-spouse tends to be quite bitter, so that grain of salt must be attached. Nevertheless, remember that the sons and daughters of America are being entrusted to people who may not merit that consideration.

When Orie Cipollaro was 25 years old, he sat down next to a pair of beautiful young ladies in a bar near Sarah Lawrence College. “They were not getting enough attention, so they started to make out with one another,” he says. “At 25 years old, joining in was definitely in my wheelhouse. Here started my relationship with the infamous Randa Jarrar.” (snip) Cipollaro reached out to DANGEROUS to tell a different story, one of a spoiled-little-rich-girl he came to see as ungrateful, deceitful, and vindictive who’d ruined many lives of those around her. Cipollaro, who provided a birth certificate for their son and a copy of their marriage license, says Jarrar grew up in one of the richest communities in America: Greenwich, Connecticut, in a house on a famed estate. Her parents were of Egyptian and Palestinian origin and fled Kuwait to come to the U.S., where Jarrar was born. After they met, an affair ensued and Cipollaro, now an electrician and tour manager, describes being roped into an intoxicating world of bisexual sex and threesomes with the future professor. (snip) Jarrar still claims to be a Muslim, but Cipollaro doesn’t see that. In fact, he says she has a jihad on her in many Muslim nations because of her writings. Cipollaro successfully got his son’s passport revoked out of fear Jarrar would travel with him to a country where his life would be in danger. “She doesn’t have any religion. She eats pork. She sleeps with men and women, all of them Christian and Jews. She uses the fact that she is from Muslim heritage in order to shield herself from critics.” “This person has been given every advantage this country has to offer and she spits on it everyday,” he says.

As I say, this is one side of the story. What intrigues me about it is that further public discussion, including possibly Jarrar’s side of the story, can only lead to further public knowledge of the types of people tolerated, promoted, and even celebrated by those on the left consumed with hate who staff our colleges and universities.

One interesting note is that somewhere along the line from new mother to tenured hater, Jarrar’s habitus changed from normal to what appears to be morbid obesity.

