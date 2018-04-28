Israel planning a new section of Jerusalem to house embassies moving there – may call it 'Trump Town'

Construction Minister Yoav Gallant has instructed the top officials in his ministry to begin the process of planning and approving a new quarter for embassies from countries around the world that will be built in Jerusalem, he revealed on Thursday in an interview from New York, where he will be speaking at Sunday's Jerusalem Post Conference.

Even before the progress made this week toward moving the embassies of the Czech Republic, Romania, and Honduras, Gallant had already sent a letter to Construction Ministry director-general Hegai Roznik and chief architect Vered Solomon-Maman last Friday, asking them to form a task force that will immediately begin working on finding an appropriate site for many embassies in the capital.

In the letter, which was obtained exclusively by The Jerusalem Post, Galant asked the top figures in his ministry to start working on solutions to house the workers of the embassies.

Following the letter, Roznik, Solomon-Maman and other ministry officials met this week and started working on a plan.

"There is an apparent pattern of embassies moving to Jerusalem, and we have to start getting ready now," Gallant said. "We might have to build dozens of embassies, and we would need new land ready for that purpose. I asked my ministry to vigorously take action as fast as possible."

Gallant suggested a couple possible names for the area where the embassies would be located. He initially called it "Embassy Town," but then said he may decide to instead call it "Trump Town," after US President Donald Trump, who initiated next month's move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem.