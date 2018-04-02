Report: 80% of Iraq’s Christians have ‘disappeared’
The world seems as indifferent to Muslim ethnic cleansing of Christians as it was to the expulsion of 800,000 Jews from their Arab-dominated homelands following the establishment of the Israel in 1947.[i]
While the UN is eager to condemn Israel for protecting its borders from assault by Gazans seeking the destruction of Israel, where are the waves of resolutions condemning ongoing genocide of Christians, and the failure to offer them sanctuary? A sobering report from the organization Aid for the Church in Need, reported by the Gatestone Institute, reveals the awful reality of genocidal jihad and the lack of response:
Persecution of Christians is worse today "than at any time in history", a recent report by the organization Aid to the Church in Need revealed. Iraq happens to be "ground zero" for the "elimination" of Christians from the pages of history.
Iraqi Christian clergymen recently wore a black sign as a symbol of national mourning for the last victims of the anti-Christian violence: a young worker and a whole family of three. "This means that there is no place for Christians," saidFather Biyos Qasha of the Church of Maryos in Baghdad. "We are seen as a lamb to be killed at any time".
A few days earlier, Shiite militiamen discovered a mass grave with the bodies of 40 Christians near Mosul, the former stronghold of the Islamic State and the capital of Iraqi Christianity. The bodies, including those of women and children, seemed to belong to Christians kidnapped and killed by ISIS. Many had crosses with them in the mass grave. Not a single article in the Western mainstream media wrote about this ethnic cleansing.
French Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia made an urgent plea to Europe and the West to defend non-Muslims in the Middle East, whom he likened to Holocaust victims. "As our parents wore the yellow star, Christians are made to wear the scarlet letter of nun" Korsia said. The Hebrew letter "nun" is the same sound as the beginning of Nazareen, an Arabic term signifying people from Nazareth, or Christians, and used by the Islamic State to mark the Christian houses in Mosul.
Now a new report by the Iraqi Human Rights Society also just revealed that Iraqi minorities, such as Christians, Yazidis and Shabaks, are now victims of a "slow genocide", which is shattering those ancient communities to the point of their disappearance. The numbers are significant.
According to the report, 81% of Iraq's Christians have disappeared from Iraq. The remaining number of Sabeans, an ancient community devoted to St. John the Baptist, is even smaller: 94% have disappeared from Iraq. Even 18% of Yazidis have left the country or been killed. Another human rights organization, Hammurabi, said that Baghdad had 600,000 Christians in the recent past; today there are only 150,000.
For all his faults, Saddam Hussein did offer some protection to Iraq’s Christians. The problem with democracy in the Arab Middle East is the popularity of religious hatred.
[i] When you read of “Palestinian” refugees supposedly expelled from Israel, keep in mind that many left at the urging of their clergy, who promised to wipe out the Jews and greet their return as heroes. (It is also worth noting that at that time, the word “Palestinian” denoted Jews born in what was then called Palestine, while Arab residents were called simply “Arabs,” in part because many had immigrated to the land owing to the economic opportunities that Zionist Jews were creating in what had been a sleepy and poor province of the Ottoman Empire before the British took it on as a mandate following World War I. The notion that an Arab nationality of Palestinian exists is a modern invention).
