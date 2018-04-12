Mueller, the FBI, and the DOJ's ruinous plan

Much has been written in the days since the FBI, on Mueller's referral by the traitorous Rod Rosenstein to the SDNY, raided Michael Cohen's office, home, and hotel room. This has never happened before. Never before has the personal lawyer of a sitting president had his offices raided. Not even Nixon's lawyers were treated so viciously. Carl Bernstein said this was to scare Trump. The left is hoping Trump will fire Mueller and make him a martyr. (Whoopi Goldberg is hoping for riots.) Mueller has to date produced nothing (it would have been leaked) and may be afraid to admit that to the swamp denizens who are hoping for a reason to impeach the president. Now Mueller is fishing in waters far beyond his task at hand.

Everyone knows now that it was Hillary who colluded, massively, with the Russians to defeat Trump. The "investigation" was a set up from the start by Deep State operatives like Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe, Yates, Strzok, Page, Rice, and Power. It was all orchestrated from the top, from Obama and his acolytes. Like the rest of the left, these people do not abide by the law or the Constitution. They believe themselves to be above all that nonsense, that old document to which they swear oaths. Laws and rules are for the deplorables, those peons who so stupidly elected Trump. As Dershowitz and others have opined, this was prosecutorial overreach on steroids. It may well put attorney-client privilege at risk forever. Mueller and his band of reprobates have transformed our DOJ and FBI into Soviet-style police state agencies. They have destroyed the faith Americans once had in those institutions. Mueller and Rosenstein know that the media will celebrate this outrageous act as the last nail in Trump's coffin of impeachment. The media are shameless and obscene in their unmitigated glee at what they see as Trump's impending downfall. All their eggs are in that basket. But reports of his demise are greatly exaggerated if not totally misguided. To their eternal chagrin, Trump is a very different kind of president. Even more vexing for the left is Trump's success at the helm. Black and Hispanic unemployment is at the lowest levels in decades. Food stamp use is down. The economy is growing as it never did under Obama. The tax cuts are working. The left hates every one of these facts. Leftists hate the fact that Trump is an effective leader. That is what is so despicable about the left: it cannot abide conservatism and the demonstrable fact that less government actually works to help improve people's lives, to make them free. The progressives want an intrusive government that controls people's lives and limits their freedom. Trump's success is a serious threat. Of that we can all be sure. Hell hath no fury like Democrats who have been beaten at their own game. Import those illegal immigrants! Release those extra-criminal illegals onto our streets. Make as many cities as possible "sanctuary cities"; protect those criminals, no matter how many innocents they kill or maim. Our left today is all about destroying America as founded. No borders. No gender. No free speech. Skin color reigns; black and brown people are victims; white people are toxic. All men are guilty of exuding "toxic masculinity." In short, the left intends to destroy every single Western, Judeo-Christian value by which the West has lived for over three thousand years and especially since the founding of America. It is the progressive left that is toxic. Leftists are the superbug infecting our body politic. The more Trump succeeds, the more noxious they become, the more they disregard the Constitution. The left is intent upon taking Trump down and out by any means necessary. Leftists are unable to accept the result of the last election, despite the well known deep corruption of their candidate. They took Clinton's victory for granted and have been acting like spoiled children since November 8, 2016. When progressives lose, they regress to the days of the SDS. Blow them up! Accuse them of crimes. Defeat them into irrelevance. The CEO of Twitter advocates exactly that. Comically, he cites California – poverty-stricken, overrun by illegal aliens California – as the perfect example for the future. Who are these people who so want to obliterate what has been the finest, most miraculous experiment of representative democracy ever implemented? They are our progressive left, and we must suffer their slings, arrows, and repudiation. What Mueller and his acolytes are doing is a plague upon our republic. Let us hope the nation survives their plan. The left has been remarkably successful thus far. But the reputations of the FBI and the DOJ are in tatters. Image: M J Richardson via geograph.