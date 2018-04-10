Mr. Mueller, I'd like to know what you are doing

For almost a year, we've watched Mr. Mueller lead an investigation about collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. It's time for Mr. Mueller to say something and tell us where he is going. For too long, it's leaks and more leaks, rather! I need to hear from Mr. Mueller.

The violent swings of the leaky pendulum make this an excellent moment to call timeout on the Mueller probe. What does he have, where is he going and when is he going to get there? Those are basic questions that need to be answered. The American people deserve facts instead of waters muddied by partisanship, innuendo and special access to biased big-media companies. Mueller's team includes some active Democrats, and whether they are behind the anti-Trump leaks is, for the moment, beside the point. The point is that the leaks are creating a reality all their own about the investigation and the president. It's time to clear the air of rumor and speculation and put the facts on the record. It's not as if the public has been impatient.

Mr. Mueller needs to say something.

Unfortunately, the leaks are driving the story. We get a leak that Mr. Mueller is investigating Mr. Trump's relations with a German bank. Then we get a leak about this or that. Now we have a leak saying the president is not the target of an investigation.

Too much mystery. Too many leaks. Too much confusion. It's time for an update on what in the world is going on in Mr. Mueller's office.

I have some questions for Mr. Mueller:

First, who is getting fired for all of these leaks? In other words, somebody's leaking, and we know that's a crime. Why doesn't Mr. Mueller fire somebody to show that he won't put up with any more leaks?

Second, why so many Democrats working in this investigation? Weren't there any Republican lawyers to balance the team?

So we wait and wait. Mr. Mueller would do the country a lot of good to give us an update or conclude that there was no collusion between the Trump team and Russia.

