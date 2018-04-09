London mayor to institute 'knife control' policies after spate of attacks

The mayor, who branded stop-and-search tactics of suspicious individuals as "racist," now says police will dramatically increase the practice as well as banning home deliveries of knives and acid, which is another popular weapon used by criminals in the city.

London's murder rate has surpassed that of New York City in 2018 so far, and Mayor Sadiq Khan is determined to stop it.

Daily Wire:

Khan announced Friday that the city has created a "violent crime taskforce of 120 officers" tasked with rooting out knife-wielding individuals in public spaces, and is pumping nearly $50 million dollars [sic] into the Metropolitan Police department so that they can better arm themselves against knife attacks. He's also empowering the Met Police to introduce "targeted patrols with extra stop and search powers for areas worst-affected," according to a statement.

No excuses: there is never a reason to carry a knife. Anyone who does will be caught, and they will feel the full force of the law. https://t.co/XILUvIFLOW — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) April 8, 2018

Well, I can actually think of a few reasons to carry a knife in a country where personal firearms are mostly banned, but that's beside the point.

Strangely enough, Khan is responsible for decreasing the number of stop-and-searches, having previously declared the tactic racist and potentially Islamophobic. It's also not clear what local Londoners will now use to cut their food. Parliament is also set to take up heavy "knife control" legislation when it resumes this week. The U.K. government is expected to introduce a ban on online knife sales and home knife deliveries, declare it "illegal to possess zombie knives and knuckledusters in private" – "zombie knives" are those defined as being manufactured for the purpose of being used as a person-to-person weapon – and ban sales of caustic materials to anyone under the age of 18, the Independent reports.

Considering that an ordinary kitchen knife will do the job nicely in any "person to person" conflict, I fail to see the point.

London has seen a dramatic uptick in murder rates, surpassing even New York City in the number of homicides every month since the beginning of 2018. It has some of the strictest gun control laws in the world, and, technically, knives carried "without good reason" are off limits to anyone under the age of 18.

Is personal security a "good reason" to carry a knife? Probably not.

The stupidity and ridiculousness of the mayor's proposals are self-evident. It is doubtful they will do anything except make ordinary Brits feel as though they're living in a police state.

I'm surprised the mayor hasn't proposed dealing with the "root causes" of the knifing problem. No doubt many of the attacks are committed by wayward youths who are poor, badly educated, and woefully misunderstood. When "knife control" doesn't work, you can bet that will be next on the mayor's agenda.