Leftist moral vacuity intensifying on Israel

Everyone who has not seen it should watch this brief interview with David Keyes on Sky News. Keyes is Netanyahu's spokesman for foreign media. Hamas has vowed to bring about the destruction of Israel since 2007. On April 6, thousands of Gazan Palestinians marched to the border with burning tires, Molotov cocktails, rocks, guns, etc. in their predictable fashion, seeking both martyrdom and to kill Israelis. They put their women and children up front; the more women and children killed by Israelis, the better for their ridiculous cause: their "right of return," which as David Keyes points out, is a euphemism for the destruction of Israel. They are vowing to repeat their demonstrations every Friday until "Nakba Day," the Palestinian term for the celebration of Israel's founding. This year is the fiftieth year of the Jewish homeland's statehood. As usual, the families of the dead and injured are paid handsomely for their part in the violence against the hated Israelis: $3,000 if killed, $500 for those injured.

Certain powers that be around the world blame Israel for the violence that thrills and emboldens the Gazans. Here in the U.S., Bernie Sanders called Israel's self-defense "tragic." He said, "It is the right of all people to protest for a better future without a violent response." Sanders does not address the extraordinary violence perpetrated by the Palestinian protesters. Now "proportionality" is suddenly important. If Palestinians are killed, world opinion dictates that an equal number of Israelis should die as well! Watch the video. David Keyes does a fine job of responding to the obtuse, amoral Sky News reporter. When will the world be rid of this monstrous hatred?