James Comey says Trump is untethered from the truth. I believe he has confused himself for Trump.

Comey was under oath in testimony to Congress and said he never leaked information and also said he did not clear Hillary before her interview. Both statements were obviously lies. Molly K. Cooper in The Hill :

Comey in May testified that he had never authorized leaks of information on the two 2016 candidates or been an anonymous source in news stories about investigations related to them. He also said he had no knowledge of classified information about either campaign being shared with the press

Here are some questions that purported journalists could ask Comey if they were actually interested in the truth instead of out to get Trump. (Of course, they won’t be asked because the truth doesn’t matter and it doesn’t fit the agenda):

It is obvious that you committed perjury before Congress. Shouldn’t an FBI director who commits perjury not only be fired but be charged?

You wrote an exoneration letter for Hillary months before the investigation was completed. Can you name other people you did that for?

I am sure you knew the Russian Dossier was fake, so why was it used as a pretense to spy? Is it ever OK for a sitting President to spy on a Presidential candidate of the other party? Can you tell us when this has happened before your FBI and Obama?

If there were actual evidence of Russian Collusion wouldn’t both candidates be monitored instead of just Trump, especially since the Obama Administration, FBI, Intelligence agencies and the Justice Department knew that Hillary and the DNC funded the dossier?

Didn’t Hillary and Bill Clinton and John Podesta have relationships with Russia, so why was there and is there no investigation of them if we are so worried about Russia? Shouldn’t there be a serious investigation of Hillary and the Clinton Foundation related to the Russian uranium sale?

What violation of the criminal statutes was Robert Mueller appointed under?

Has the Logan Act ever been used before the Obama Administration used it on Michael Flynn? Isn’t it OK for incoming administrations to talk to foreign counterparts?

Instead of getting questions like these we get a blessing of Comey as if he is the most honest man that ever lived.

Here are some things that are actually untethered from reality: