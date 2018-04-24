James Comey is impressing no one: Axios poll

A new poll from Axios, conducted via SurveyMonkey, shows that if James Comey thought he could influence public opinion through his book tour, he was sadly mistaken.

Former FBI director James Comey's highly publicized interviews about his new book haven't convinced anyone who wasn't already on his side, according to a new Axios/SurveyMonkey poll. The bottom line: The public's views of Comey, and President Trump's decision to fire him, have been baked in for the last year – so Comey's high-profile book tour has barely moved the needle on how they view the showdown.

So in other words, Comey was just this guy who got fired, and neither the left nor the right, nor the independents, has had any minds changed about it. All of these people believe what they believed the first time. Here's the deep dive into the specifics of the poll.

Comey got a reported multi-million-dollar deal from the left-wingers at his publishing house in a bid to sway public opinion against President Trump. This polls shows that it didn't work.

The Axios poll also found that a large majority of those polled also think Comey was just out to make money rather than "tell the truth" about the Trump administration, as Comey himself claims. With little to tell in his book (I am reading it now so you don't have to) other than a load of sanctimony about how virtuous he is, it is not surprising.

Add this one to the Democrats' Wile E. Coyote file of failed maneuvers against Trump. This one actually cost something, and its net result is...nothing.