Bernie Sanders to propose a plan to guarantee a job to all Americans

The proposal would include funding for hundreds of federal programs that would pay $15 an hour and include health benefits.

The socialist senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, will propose a federal program that would guarantee a job to any American who "needs or wants one."

Fox News:

The Post reported that an early draft of Sanders' plan calls for the government to fund hundreds of projects in categories such as infrastructure, education and the environment. Americans would be entitled to receive a job with one of those projects or receive job training to do so. Sanders, who ran a surprisingly strong campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination and is rumored to be running again in 2020, joins two other rumored presidential contenders who have supported a jobs guarantee or offered guarantee plans of their own. Last week, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. tweeted support for a jobs guarantee, saying it would help "regular Americans who are unemployed and willing to work to better their local community." On Friday, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. announced the Federal Jobs Guarantee Development Act, which would call for the Department of Labor to select up to 15 areas to institute a job guarantee. According to Vox, which first reported on Booker's plan, those jobs would pay the higher of $15 per hour or the prevailing wage and offer paid family leave and health benefits. "The federal jobs guarantee is an idea that demands to be taken seriously," Booker said in a statement. "Creating an employment guarantee would give all Americans a shot at a day’s work and, by introducing competition into the labor market, raise wages and improve benefits for all workers."

Bernie is going full socialist this time around. He and other leading Democratic contenders for president will not even bother hiding their radicalism.

I'd like to say this would lead to their certain defeat, but the fact that they have come out in the open with these proposals means they have a sense that the time for socialism in America may be coming. Those under the age of 30 would vote for a candidate espousing this program in a minute, largely because they have been conditioned from the beginning of their schooling to accept it. They are too ignorant to know what this means for their personal liberty, and they don't care if it radically alters the character of America.

Are there still enough people who care about what America stands for? I know there are. The problem is that most people have become so cynical about politics that they see no need and have no desire to vote.

So those who would destroy what America has stood for have a distinct advantage. What sounds like "reform" would actually permanently alter the relationship between the governed and the governors. We'd be little better than serfs, wholly dependent on government for our survival.

Sanders, Booker, and Gillibrand are not novice legislators. They are all experienced pols who are thinking seriously about running for president. That they are seriously proposing a federal jobs guarantee indicates that they believe they will get enough votes to win by pushing this plan.

Be afraid. Be very afraid.