Islam contra the West: Surrender is not an option

Who are we? We are individuals dedicated to expose Islamic tyranny for what it is. There are not many of us. I am going to name just a few who have been on the front line to stop the incursion of the Islamic ideology in the West: Pamela Geller, Robert Spencer, Dr. Ali Sina, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Ibn Warraq, Brigitte Gabriel, and Geert Wilders come to mind, along with many others who have sacrificed the comforts of life just to sound the alarm, only to be mercilessly attacked by elements of the global left. All of us have to constantly look over our collective shoulder to make sure the knife of an Islamic zealot doesn't slash our throats as he aims to secure a posh place for himself in Allah's paradise. Not a good feeling to have to live with, is it?

The potential killers take all the advantages this benign society and culture offer to implement their dastardly schemes, while people like us are virtual prisoners. We have been challenged. They say, "You want us to go to war with 1.5 billion Muslims? Is that what you're proposing we do?" Not at all. We are peaceful, non-violent individuals. We despise wars and killings – the favorite activities of Muslims the world over and ever since the birth of their faith. What we are saying is that Islam is at war with us and the free people of the world. We are saying we shouldn't surrender. We should reject in no uncertain terms their historical ultimatum of aslam taslam (surrender, become Muslim, and you will have peace). We refuse to become Muslims. And no, thank you, we don't want your peace. We should do all we can to defeat this menace. Many Muslims invade the country of largely Christian people with epithets such as worshipers of the cross and al-kilab (dogs, the most disparaging name-calling in Islam, since dogs specifically are designated najes – unclean or untouchable) and Jews descendants of pigs and monkeys, according to their Quran itself. Yet they have no qualms about making themselves right at home, accepting all kinds of benefits handed to them by dogs and descendants of monkeys and pigs. So who is the pig? It is these ungrateful invaders who still cling to their belief of hate and have a long way to go to qualify, even as dogs. When Muslims engage in propaganda, psychological warfare, dissimulation, and all manner of soft war, we should be vigilant and actively counter them. These weapons the Muslims use are just as deadly as guns, and at times, they can be more effective. They are used to undermine and erode the free world system and prepare it for their takeover. It is our duty to neutralize these schemes. We say to the Muslims, let us make our case freely without you threatening us. You roam around freely and carry out your well orchestrated and generously financed campaign of propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation without us or anyone slowing you down, much less threatening your life. Our laws see to that protection for you. As for us, the law will come to redress any grievance we may have only after we have been either maimed or killed. Small consolation. We believe that encroaching Islam with its rule of sharia presents an imminent threat to subvert and replace the Constitution that governs our lives. Unlike Muslims who practice taqiyya – lying or dissimulation – we only speak the truth. Truth should never be sacrificed at the altar of any goal. We firmly believe that truthfulness is indeed the foundation of all virtues. Islam, as a matter of belief, considers all non-Muslims, even the so-called "People of the Book," infidels who are to be subjected or cleansed from Allah's earth. It is long past time for you Islamic supremacists to sheathe your swords and join the civilized world. Use the pen and show us where we have erred or misrepresented Islam. Merits and truth, not swords and bullets, should decide who is right and who is wrong. It is said that it is a crime to remain silent in the face of evil. Hence, we are speaking up and urging others to raise their resonant voices and act while they can before they are brutally silenced and annihilated by an ever creeping Islamofascism.