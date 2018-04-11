In Trump we trust

On the surface, it looks as if Trump is losing the battle against Mueller. I'm not so sure. Mueller has had to attack Trump by giving away his own credibility. He's way off his original target of the phony-baloney Russian collusion and is now attacking Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen. Even Democrats who hate Trump have to know this. Even Alan Dershowitz is publicly outraged on behalf of the bar association, and that means millions of lawyers around the country are feeling scared, too. Trump has also cast a skeptical spotlight on the biggest Yellow Press Baron of these times, Jeff Bezos, who everybody now knows is trying to destroy the president of the United States behind the front of the WaPo. The moment Bezos drops the mask for 50 million people, he's losing. Then this fight looks personal, and it is.

Trump's first move was to conquer the hill. Now all he has to do is be patient long enough to keep writing executive orders and nominating judges. That is a power position, and Mueller can only attack it and look like an attacker of a duly elected POTUS. I think it's Mueller who is desperate. Trump is the better poker player, and he's got good cards. How will it end? The Mueller hunt is basically shadow play. There's no there there. If Mueller gets a grand jury indictment, let it play out in court or in impeachment. Bill Clinton, as guilty as sin, beat an impeachment rap. Mueller has probably always been trying to make something out of nothing. The office of the special counsel, so-called, is an anti-constitutional monster and always has been. If the special counsel is ever brought before the Supreme Court, it will have to discredit or ignore any action from that office. It is the office of the Inquisition, and it has no credibility. The ultimate judge is the American people, who will vote in eight months. If Trump looks like a victim, and if Mueller looks like a plotter against a duly elected POTUS, the electorate will come to its own conclusions. I would suggest to President Trump: sit tight and keep tweeting. The Yellow Press is killing itself.