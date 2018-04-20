In Illinois: A 'sanctuary county' for Second Amendment
Kurt Schlichter long has been warning progressives that they're going to hate living under the new rules they proclaim when trying to suppress their political enemies. Now the entire "sanctuary city" and "sanctuary state" movement, intended to protect illegal aliens from deportation by ICE when they are released from custody, has been mocked by a conservative country in Illinois.
Douglas Ernst reports in the Washington Times:
An overwhelming majority of board members in Effingham County, Illinois, decided to "flip the script" this week and declare itself a "sanctuary" for gun owners.
Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler and board member David Campbell called a barrage of gun-control bills working their way through the Illinois House and Senate a clear signal that it's time to "take a stand."
The men joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday to discuss a new Second Amendment resolution that passed along an 8-1 vote.
We "decided it's time for someone to take a hard stand," Mr. Campbell told the network.
The resolution reads: "If the Government of the State of Illinois shall infringe upon the inalienable rights granted by the Second Amendment, Effingham County shall become a 'sanctuary county' for all firearms."
Now that nullification – the doctrine that localities can ignore laws they don't like, which triggered the Civil War – is being embraced by progs, they had better take another look at the 2016 election map by county:
