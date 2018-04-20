In Illinois: A 'sanctuary county' for Second Amendment

An overwhelming majority of board members in Effingham County, Illinois, decided to "flip the script" this week and declare itself a "sanctuary" for gun owners.

Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler and board member David Campbell called a barrage of gun-control bills working their way through the Illinois House and Senate a clear signal that it's time to "take a stand."

The men joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday to discuss a new Second Amendment resolution that passed along an 8-1 vote.

We "decided it's time for someone to take a hard stand," Mr. Campbell told the network.