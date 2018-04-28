Democrats' outrageous charges against former VA nominee begin to unravel

In the immortal words of Albert Nimziki, "That's not entirely accurate."

To hear the Democrats tell it, Ronny Jackson, the nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs who withdrew his name from consideration last week, is a drunken, lecherous, abusive boss who hands out opiods like they are candy.

Mediaite:

The United States Secret Service has issued a statement disputing the allegation that White House physician Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump‘s pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs before Jackson withdrew his name, drunkenly banged on the door of a female colleague. CNN reports that on an overseas trip in 2015, Jackson got drunk and very loudly knocked on a female colleague’s door. Secret Service agents allegedly had to calm him down so he wouldn’t disturb President Barack Obama. However, the Secret Service says it has no record of such an incident ever occurring.

There's also the false allegation that Jackson wrecked a car while drunk.

Jackson himself denied the allegation when it came out days ago, and the Trump administration is saying they’ve conducted a thorough review and found “minor incidents”––none like the one described. The Associated Press’ report says that there were three “minor vehicle incidents” Jackson was involved in, but crucially “none involved the use of alcohol and he was not found to be at fault.”

Ronny Jackson never knew what hit him.

The Democrats and the media really did a number on him. Not one single allegation was corroborated. The report that he was an abusive boss was based on a couple of disgruntled employees. It didn't matter that they may have had an ax to grind, the allegations were published as if they were the truth anyway.

Besides, being mean to people should not disqualify a nominee.

I want to say this is a classic smear campaign, except I don't recall any other example of media malpractice were unnamed or anonymous sources and uncorroborated smears were all thrown out there as if they were the gospel truth. This was a planned hit directed not so much against Jackson but against Trump.

And the media comes out looking a lot worse than the president.