Dem rep calls Trump claim of Mexico helping illegals 'fantasy'

It's Cohen who has lost his grip on reality. Here's a report I covered a few days ago in BuzzFeed about Mexico turning the other way as thousands of illegals head to the U.S. through their countries.

When the [Mexican] agent, who'd covered her uniform with an orange and white shawl, learned that the Central American migrants heading her way numbered more than 1,000, she took off for the restaurant across the street.

"I'm going to have a relaxing Coke," she told BuzzFeed News.

For five days now hundreds of Central Americans – children, women, and men, most of them from Honduras – have boldly crossed immigration checkpoints, military bases, and police in a desperate, sometimes chaotic march toward the United States. Despite their being in Mexico without authorization, no one has made any effort to stop them.

Organized by a group of volunteers called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders, the caravan is intended to help migrants safely reach the United States, bypassing not only authorities who would seek to deport them, but gangs and cartels who are known to assault vulnerable migrants.

Organizers like Rodrigo Abeja hope that the sheer size of the crowd will give immigration authorities and criminals pause before trying to stop them.