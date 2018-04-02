Dem rep calls Trump claim of Mexico helping illegals 'fantasy'
Democrat Rep. Steven Cohen, appearing on MSNBC, slammed Donald Trump for claiming that Mexico is facilitating the entry into the U.S. of illegal aliens as a "fantasy." He also said he is worried about the president's "fragile grip on reality."
>> A number of outlets this morning reporting that the Mexican government allegedly coordinating border crossings throughout the day. That may be what prompted the president's tweet, but do you believe that could be the case?
>> Immigration from Mexico throughout the border, in new Mexico, Arizona, California, and Texas has declined. They're coming through other means. They're coming underground. They're coming through illegal people bringing them in. The facts don't support what he's saying. He's reacting to a television show that maybe is talking about that.
>> Does this make you concerned about what this means for the already fragile u.s.-mexico relationship?
>> It makes me concerned about the fragile grip on reality that the president has. This is all fantasy. It's either Fox News or it's fantasy. I watched him on TV talking about the DACA – the immigrants from Mexico with his arm around his wife. His wife, of course, is a Serbian immigrant who was fortunate enough to be very attractive, come to this country and catch a billionaire and because of that she got an Einstein Visa grant and she became a citizen. It's ludicrous.
It's Cohen who has lost his grip on reality. Here's a report I covered a few days ago in BuzzFeed about Mexico turning the other way as thousands of illegals head to the U.S. through their countries.
When the [Mexican] agent, who'd covered her uniform with an orange and white shawl, learned that the Central American migrants heading her way numbered more than 1,000, she took off for the restaurant across the street.
"I'm going to have a relaxing Coke," she told BuzzFeed News.
For five days now hundreds of Central Americans – children, women, and men, most of them from Honduras – have boldly crossed immigration checkpoints, military bases, and police in a desperate, sometimes chaotic march toward the United States. Despite their being in Mexico without authorization, no one has made any effort to stop them.
Organized by a group of volunteers called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders, the caravan is intended to help migrants safely reach the United States, bypassing not only authorities who would seek to deport them, but gangs and cartels who are known to assault vulnerable migrants.
Organizers like Rodrigo Abeja hope that the sheer size of the crowd will give immigration authorities and criminals pause before trying to stop them.
Does that sound like a "fantasy" to you?
Mexico has been facilitating the arrival of illegals in the U.S. for many years, even appearing to encourage the exodus of its citizens at times. And as far as assisting the U.S. in stanching the flow of illegals from other Central American countries, Mexico barely lifts a finger.
In his eagerness to call Trump crazy, Cohen exposed himself as an ignorant, partisan lout.
