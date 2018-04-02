Activist on Alton Sterling shooting: 'Policing in the US is in trouble'

Body cam video of the death of Alton Sterling, a black man from Baton Rouge who was killed by police in July 2016, has set off another wave of criticism of police and police tactics in the US.

WILEY: Policing in the United States is in trouble. It's in trouble if we have the kinds of scenarios we're seeing playing out on video across the country going unaddressed from a standpoint of transparency and accountability from the behavior of individual police officers. Phil is right in saying individual police officers. As we know, there are many police officers building trust and relationships with the community and recognize that their safety is actually tied to those relationships, that they themselves will be safer. What's really happening here is a mentality that happens far too often in police departments which is a feeling of we have to protect our own to protect ourselves when, in fact, it makes police more vulnerable.

The details of Sterling's shooting are a lot more favorable to the police officers than activists make the incident out to be. Much of what occurred on the body cam video seen above is typical of these incidents; the suspect claims not to be resisting when, in fact, he is resisting, at least from the point of view of the arresting officers.

That's the vital bit of information left out of all the accounts from activists about the Sterling shooting. From the time officers confronted Sterling to the time he was shot was 90 seconds. During that time, officers discovered he had a gun in his waistband. His hands were not secured. The perception of two officers was that he was going for his gun, and they shot him. The point is that regardless of the questionable record of both officers, the shootings could be seen as justified. This is not an open and shut case of police murder despite what Black Lives Matter and other activists would have you believe.

Wiley may be right about the two police officers involved in the shooting. But what if the officers had been black? Or if the officers had excellent records?

Is "policing in the United States in trouble," as Wiley claims? There are issues in every big-city police department that lead to officers like Howie Lake II and Blane Salamoni being given a pass for using "excessive force." Sometimes it's the "us against them" mentality in most police departments in big cities, where violent criminals roam the streets. But by all accounts, the number of officers who may not be suited for street patrols is extremely small. And police departments are getting better at weeding out officers who lack the psychological make up to handle these critical situations.

No one is claiming that some departments don't have problems. But the solutions being offered by Wiley and other activists would not, as she claims, make officers safer. They know what they need to be safer, which is why most policemen vehemently disagree with much of what the activists are proposing.