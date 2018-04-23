Angela Merkel finally denounces anti-Semitism of Arab refugees in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel denounced the emergence of “another form of anti-Semitism” from refugees of Arab origin in Germany, in an interview with Israeli television broadcast on Sunday.

The irony of Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, atoning for Hitler’s attempt to genocidally murder Jews by importing Arab and other Muslim “refugees” who want to finish the job, finally may be sinking in to her Teutonic skull. AFP reports:

“We have a new phenomenon, as we have many refugees among whom there are, for example, people of Arab origin who bring another form of anti-Semitism into the country,” Merkel told the private Channel 10 network.

Apparently what got her attention is a vicious attack on a Jew walking on the street in Berlin last week:

Her remarks come after an alleged anti-Semitic attack Tuesday in Berlin caused a stir in Germany. According the German tabloid Bild, the main alleged perpetrator, who surrendered to police, is a Syrian refugee who lived in a centre for migrants near Berlin.

Merkel is not discussing repatriating the new visitors, who have created all kinds of chaos, up to and including mass gang rape. Instead, she is calling for more police protection for Jewish institutions (the ones still left in Germany). She is still stuck in the worldview that sees Islam as just another religion, not a movement bent on world conquest, and the Arabs and other Muslins seeking to live in Germany by the millions as victims who can be taken in and turned into productive members of society.

Well, this is a start….