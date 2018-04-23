Students surprised to learn that Obama sent troops to the border too

Critics of the move were vocal in their condemnations, claiming it was excessive and subtly racist in nature.

The decision, while controversial, is not without precedent, as Presidents Obama and Bush each enacted similar measures during their times in office.

With that in mind, I headed to the University of California, Santa Barbara to find out if outrage at the decision was based more on policy considerations, or merely the personality of the person enacting that policy.

Students immediately made clear that they would not support any measure that would send troops to protect the border.

One opened by saying “It’s not justified...it’s a totally uncalled for act of power,” while another remarked that “I don’t think it’s good to send militarized troops to people who are coming in unarmed.”

One student said bluntly, “I’m not a huge fan of the military to begin with...I think it would be a huge waste of money.”

What would these same students say when they discovered President Obama did the same thing Trump is doing now? Would they be equally as outraged?