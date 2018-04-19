Ambassador Haley on Russia sanctions: 'I don't get confused'

CNN:

Haley didn't endure a presidential putdown, but Kudlow's comments – for which he later apologized – were in line with an apparent White House strategy to shift blame to Haley and shield the President. Still, none of her colleagues have so publicly bristled at the egg on their faces.

For now at least, she is showing off her savvy in navigating the administration's ever shifting dynamics. She appears to have emerged from the combative approach unscathed – a rare feat in Trump's orbit.

"It's clear that in situations like this she is prepared to defend herself – and publicly, if necessary," said John Negroponte, a former US ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush.

Another source close to Haley said the ambassador "isn't going to let the President run over her like some of these star-struck men around the White House let him do."

When asked by a reporter at the UN Wednesday about her relationship with Trump, Haley said, "It's perfect."

Haley, a former South Carolina governor who endorsed a Trump rival during her state's high profile presidential primary, is one of the administration's most prominent voices. That's in part because of her penchant for speaking her mind, even when her views cause heartburn in the White House.

She insisted she would speak her mind when she joined the Trump's administration. Before agreeing to accept a nomination as UN ambassador, Haley listed off a few conditions during a conversation with Trump.

"I said, 'I don't want to be a wallflower or a talking head. I want to be able to speak my mind.' (Trump) said, 'That is why I asked you to do this,'" Haley told CNN last summer.

And since that conversation, Haley has spoken her mind – staking out tough positions on everything from racism in the US to policy regarding Russia, Syria and Iran, often teetering on the edge of the administration's position and her own. But she had also always been cautious to avoid contradicting Trump, frequently touching base with him directly to coordinate her public messaging and remaining in his good graces.