Always blame capitalism, even before humans existed

As we all know, Earth's climate has undergone numerous changes, some of them catastrophic, even before humans were around to cause it. This poses a dilemma for those whose political philosophy requires them to blame capitalism for virtually every problem we face. How can they distinguish between human-caused global warming and the natural causes of climate change? It would be ludicrous to blame humans, for example, for the extinction of the dinosaurs, since no humans existed at the time. Or would it? Where there's a will, there's a way. According to one speculation in print by Scientific American magazine, there may have been pre-human capitalists who ruined the planet before us. Perhaps it was the dinosaurs themselves, or perhaps some other species.

So ancient technologies may already have existed here on earth – existed and then gone extinct, as all technologically advanced civilizations must, unless they adopt socialism. Every leftist knows that. Archaeology is a fascinating subject, especially in combination with geology and meteorology, even astronomy. Where it becomes less fascinating is when it is enslaved to a political bias in the service of propaganda. This is important to state, because leftists repeatedly accused the George W. Bush administration of politicizing science. Their evidence? Why, President Bush resisted the notion that global warming is caused by human industry. Today's target is President Trump. Make no mistake: the left cares not one whit about climate change. Leftists care only about gaining power. Any technology that empowers the individual is anathema to them, because empowered individuals do not need socialist overlords (i.e., leftist authoritarians) to rule them. To them, the only good technology is what they control. The evidence for that is that every environmental solution proposed by the left enlarges government, raises taxes, and restricts personal liberty. If instead they advocated free markets, competition, and smaller government, they might gain some credibility, but those things are, according to them, bigoted and hateful. If they can't blame human industry for past global climate catastrophes, they won't let that stop them from blaming those darned capitalist reptiles of the anthropocene epoch. I have a better theory. Maybe the dinosaurs went extinct because they adopted socialism.