What the omnibus spending bill reveals about American politics

The enormous budget, approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on March 23, 2018, by President Trump, is often called an omnibus bill. Omnibus was the predecessor of the autobus but on horsepower. The word "omnibus" could be translated from Latin as "for all" or "for everything." In short, it is a means of transportation for everyone and everything, including the mechanism of joint sailing for Democrats and Republicans – permanent friendly enemies of American political life. The budget of 2018 was adopted both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives quickly and with enthusiasm. Only a small group of American conservatives spoke in opposition to this budget. As usual, no one listened. You would think, for the first time in the history of humanity, the state debt of the country has exceeded 21 trillion dollars. Conservative media in America swept the wave of angry publications, but too late. For conservatives, it was necessary to fight on another front and at another time. Now Democrats and Republicans in Washington, forgetting the differences, rejoice in anticipation of cutting an astronomically colossal budget.

Let me remind you that both the Democratic and the Republican Parties were founded as liberal parties of the right kind (in the original meaning of the word "liberal" – that is, in the sense of classical liberalism of the 18th century). In other words, both parties in their infancy advocated low taxes, which logically leads to a small federal budget and a correspondingly small (and limited) federal government. But the evolution of these parties took place in various ways (more details about this in the article "Will Trump-the-Conservative Overpower Trump-the-Republican?"). The Democratic Party chose the movement to the left, toward socialism, and for the period from the end of the 19th century to the beginning of the 21st century, it turned into an ordinary Marxist party. The crowning point of this transformation was the election to the presidency of the socialist Obama (however, by the established communist terminology, it would be more accurate to call him not a socialist, but a Menshevik). At present, the Democratic Party of America has wholly abandoned the ideas of the Founding Fathers of the United States and advocates high taxes and a massive federal government. Supporters of this party are still traditionally, by inertia (but mistakenly), called liberals. The Republican Party has also evolved, but not as smoothly and evenly as the Democratic Party. Unlike the Democrats, this party did not come to some coherent state. As a result, the Republican Party is a mixed and contradictory party. Modern Republicans are advocates of logically incompatible ideas – low taxes and a big government. Only a small fraction of the Republican Party (they call themselves conservatives) continues to adhere to the original (and winning) combination by the Founding Fathers: low taxes and a limited government. Let me remind you that the Republican Party's takeover by conservatives in the 2016 election cycle did not materialize. Therefore, instead of anger themselves due to the lost budget battle of 2018, conservatives should focus on a strategy of returning the Republican Party to the ideas of the Founding Fathers. Both Democrats and Republicans prefer not to disappoint their constituents in the event of electoral victory and do their best to fulfill electoral promises. Therefore, the Republicans, as promised, significantly reduced taxes (and when the Democrats come to power, they will raise them promptly). But on the question of the size of the government, the positions of both Republicans and Democrats coincide – the more, the better (in other words, more profitable). Thus, no problems arise with the adoption of the enormous budget. Naturally, there is no reason for the conservatives to be resentful, because the Republicans did precisely what they promised. Did they swear low taxes? Check. Did they promise bloated government? Check. So the Republicans, as if nothing had happened, continue their way on the omnibus along with their friendly enemies at the Washington Olympus. After all, the omnibus bill is a political vehicle for everyone – except American taxpayers.