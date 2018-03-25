About time a Catholic cardinal talked a little politics

So it's nice to finally see a leader of the U.S. Catholic Church put it on the line and stand for something. This is from Cardinal Timothy Dolan's op-ed via Hot Air:

The two causes so vigorously promoted by Hughes and Grier – the needs of poor and middle-class children in Catholic schools, and the right to life of the baby in the womb – largely have been rejected by the party of our youth.

An esteemed pro-life Democrat in Illinois, Rep. Dan Lipinski, effectively was blacklisted by his own party.

Last year, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez insisted that pro-life candidates have no place in the modern Democratic Party.

It is particularly chilly for us here in the state Hughes and Grier proudly called their earthly home. In recent years, some Democrats in the New York state Assembly repeatedly blocked education tax credit legislation, which would have helped middle-class and low-income families make the choice to select Catholic or other nonpublic schools for their children.

Opposing the bill reduces the ability of fine Catholic schools across the state to continue their mission of serving the poor, many of them immigrants.

More sobering, what is already the most radical abortion license in the country may soon be even more morbidly expanded.

For instance, under the proposed Reproductive Health Act, doctors would not be required to care for a baby who survives an abortion. The newborn simply would be allowed to die without any legal implications.

And abortions would be legal up to the moment of birth.