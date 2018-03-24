UNHRC tally: Five resolutions against Israel, two against Syria

One resolution each was passed naming South Sudan, Burma, and North Korea. Two resolutions were passed naming Syria.

The United Nations Human Rights Council ended its longest session of the year Friday and issued several resolutions condemning human rights practices in several countries.

And five resolutions were passed condemning Israel for its treatment of the Palestinians.

U.N. ambassador Nikki Halley railed against the council, accusing it of bias and of looking "foolish and unworthy of its name."

Associated Press:

Haley said it is time for "the countries who know better to demand changes," saying many agree the council's agenda "is grossly biased against Israel, but too few are willing to fight it." "When that happens, as it did today, the council fails to fulfill its duty to uphold human rights around the world," she said. Haley said the Trump administration is continuing to evaluate its membership in the Human Rights Council. "Our patience is not unlimited," she said. "Today's actions make clear that the organization lacks the credibility needed to be a true advocate for human rights."

When you consider that the UNHRC has several cutthroat regimes sitting in judgment on Israel and the West, you can add "idiotic" to Haley's description.

What makes the council's bias against Israel even more ridiculous is that its members believe that people take them seriously. There are serious and nauseating violations of human rights in many places, including several Muslim countries governed by conservative clerics. By not addressing the fundamental violations of human rights in places like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, the UNHRC becomes a parody of itself.

Africa is a cesspool of corruption and violence against individuals. Asia has its share of outlaw nations. The U.S. has been complaining about this almost since the UNHRC came into existence in 2006. And nothing has been done to change the bylaws that would prevent a nation like Venezuela from judging Israel.

I don't think Trump would hesitate to pull out of the council. If that happened, it would become even more irrelevant than it already is.