Trump's popularity hits new heights - and Dems run scared

Trump's approval rating rose from the 38 percent he received in the poll last month. And the percentage of Americans who strongly approve of Trump held at 24 percent from last month’s survey, an all-time high for the president.

In agonizing, painful, miserable news for the Trump-hating left, a new Marist poll finds that President Trump's popularity has reached a new high at 42% approval, the highest it's been since he took office. According to The Hill :

At the same time, Trump's disapproval rate, now at 50%, fell four percentage points from 54%. The voters that the Trump haters the left has fed from for the past year, is shrinking.

Something has changed. And better still, these good numbers for Trump are a trend. For the rest of us, the trend is your friend.

The reason he's up, despite the Beltway's over-covered supposed turmoil at the White House, and the Russia,Russia,Russia obsession of the leftwing press, is not hard to discern. Job creation just hit the 300,000 mark, a number we have not seen in about a decade. Taxes went down - and they went down hard for almost everyone. Factories and their jobs are returning to the states. Workforce participation is growing. And get a load of this one, from the Wall Street Journal:

Oh yeah. What it means is exactly what Democrats think it means: Bad news for them. Get a load of Axios's headline on one of its top features for today:

Peril? We're supposed to be concerned because these people face the prospect of losing their grip on power? No great blue wave? Because they had their chance to create a good economy through free market reforms, and they blew it? What kind of political party gets thrilled about economic bad news and upset at economic good news?

Just Democrats. These clowns held nearly all of the political power dating from 2006 through the Obama years and had all the opportunity in the world to enact free market reforms such as President Trump has. Cut taxes, cut regulations, cut bureaucrats? They could have done that, because free market ideas belong to anyone who wants to give them a go, not just Republicans, yet somehow they didn't. And now they're unhappy about how numbers work. Do they really think voters should love them despite the bad economy they created? And that bad economies exist in some kind of void only because there are Republicans, not because of leftist policies? Or that Democrat welfare-shoveling in its vision of Big State is preferable to the satisfaction of having a job?

Umm, spare us some schadenfreude.

I've got news for them: Trump's numbers are up and they are going to keep going up so long as he keeps sipping from that free market goblet. The way for Democrats to get such a trend in numbers and raise their popularity is to drink from that same goblet, and as the phrase goes, steal Trump's thunder. Since they won't, well, too bad.