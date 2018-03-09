About those Hollywood canards about women being underpaid...

I also saw that Jennifer Lopez's salary was more than Keith Urban’s and Harry Connick Jr’s salary combined, in the last year of American Idol .

We repeatedly hear on the Oscars and through high-paid actresses and other entertainment bigs such as Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lawrence about how mistreated and underpaid women are, and how they aren’t going to take it anymore. So I was shocked when I scrolled back in time and saw that pop singer Katy Perry is being paid more than the other two judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie combined (I believe that could be both sexism and racism), on American Idol.

Katy Perry’s big $25 million payday at “American Idol” has created huge drama at ABC and at the relaunched singing competition. “Idol” initially offered Richie and Bryan a measly $2.5 million each to take the gig, but the offended singers demanded more, and refused to sign their deals, which postponed ABC’s big talent announcement. “As of last week, their contracts were not done. Sherwood authorized ABC to cough up more money. They’re both making about $7 million each now.

Here's some more on this, from Time:

It’s quite a win-win: J.Lo has been credited with rejuvenating “American Idol” when she came on as a judge in 2011, and “American Idol” has been credited with helping to revive Lopez’s career. As a bonus, Lopez has earned somewhere between $12 million and $20 million per season during the years she’s been a judge.

And here's the flip side from an Australian newspaper:

Despite Urban's four Grammy awards, nine studio albums and fourteen number ones under his belt, the $3-5 million benchmark makes Urban one of the lowest paid Idol judges in the show's 12-year history.

Now let's turn to the hairspray media, which isn't far from the rest of the entertainment industry. According to this article, news host Megyn Kelly makes more than all her male counterparts on the three major networks.at around $15 to $20 million per year, and of course, we know that Ellen DeGeneris and Judge Judy are massively underpaid compared to their male counterparts.

It appears that the networks pay based on what they perceive the marketplace is, and based on what they think they can charge the public for as far as advertising rates, instead of based on what sex the personality is.

Then we always hear in protest and throughout the media that women only make 77 percent of what men do, but that is a completely bogus statistic that doesn’t factor in hours worked, the specific job and continuous years of service. When you compare apples with apples there is little discrepancy. Slate, of all places, knows this much:

How many times have you heard that “women are paid 77 cents on the dollar for doing the same work as men”? Barack Obama said it during his last campaign. Women’s groups say it every April 9, which is Equal Pay Day. In preparation for Labor Day, a group protesting outside Macy’s this week repeated it, too, holding up signs and sending out press releases saying “women make $.77 to every dollar men make on the job.” I’ve heard the line enough times that I feel the need to set the record straight: It’s not true.

It is truly pathetic to watch grossly overpaid on-air personalities complain about CEOs making hundreds of times of what the average worker makes, but they never admit that many of them make hundreds of times what the average worker makes at their own network even though the average worker at those places often works more hours, gets fewer perks and fewer days off.

Why don’t these overpaid on-air personalities lower advertising rates substantially in order to help the poorer people they pretend they care about instead of always demand more money for themselves?

It is disgusting and hypocritical when:

High paid on air personalities, who make more in six months than what the majority of families make in a lifetime, lecture about income inequality.

High paid actresses, who make more for one picture or one season on TV than the average family makes in a lifetime, complain that they are underpaid.

Billionaires like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and George Soros demand that people pay higher taxes while they do everything they can to lower their own personal and business taxes.

People who live in gated communities and have armed bodyguards lecture against walls and guns.

People who live in mansions, ride limousines, ride yachts and use private jets lecture others about their carbon footprint and how they are destroying the earth.

Hollywood, the media, Democrats and others in the “Me Too” and “Time’s Up” movement saying that powerful men and women will never again be allowed to get away with sexual abuse and harrassment. This, after they wholeheartedly supported Bill and Hillary Clinton, with their decades of willingness to destroy any woman who got in their way in their quest for wealth and power.

I saw that a study of Twitter shows that fake news on Twitter travels faster than real news and may hit 100,000 people quickly.

There's a lot of fake news that needs to be thrown out. The canard about salaries from Hollywood and the music and television crowd is fake news that needs to be stopped.