Trump's federal help saving Chicago from its own judicial system failure

Dozens of juveniles were charged last year in Chicago for allegedly pointing guns at motorists and stealing their cars, but most were not detained longer than 24 hours, according to court records obtained by the Sun-Times.

Crime in Chicago is a national embarrassment, as well as a demonstration of the inability of Democrats to maintain safety for the law-abiding citizens. While the murder rate in Chicago – largely confined to a couple of ghetto neighborhoods -- makes headlines, locals are more concerned over the rise in carjackings, which tend to happen where nice cars are found, in nice neighborhoods. As I wrote last month, the rise in that crime has tracked implementation of a delusional liberal policy :

… [M]ore juveniles than adults were arrested for armed carjacking last year. Most charged were later released on electronic monitoring ordered by juvenile court judges. ... About 700 juveniles were arrested in Chicago in connection with all types of gun-related crimes during the first seven months of 2017. Those crimes ranged from murder to armed robbery to carjacking to unlawful possession of a firearm. Of those 700 juveniles, 42 percent were arrested again. Of those arrests, half were for offenses involving guns.

The justice system in Chicago is often called “catch and release.”

Last December, President Trump asked, “What the hell is going on in Chicago?” in a speech to graduates of a training program at the FBI Academy in which he vowed his support for local law enforcement:

Now comes evidence that President Trump is doing something about Chicago crime, bypassing the lunatic liberal shackles placed on the local justice system. Json Meisner reports in the Chicago Tribune:

Two teens accused of a violent carjacking in November are the first to face stiff federal charges as part of a collaborative effort between Chicago police and federal authorities to curb a surge of carjackings in recent months. “Anyone who commits a crime like this should know, we are coming for you,” Jeffrey Sallet, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Chicago office, warned in a statement. The indictment, made public Friday, charged Jason Dortch, 19, and Davontae Jones, 18, both of Chicago, with vehicular hijacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Dortch is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. The two were already being held without bond while awaiting trial on state charges stemming from the same incident.

Chicago Tribune

The federal charges, however, significantly increase their potential sentences if convicted. The most serious charge in Friday’s indictment carries up to life in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Chicago’s police superintendent is welcoming the help:

"We're not playing around," Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in announcing the task force Feb 4. "If they want to continue to go out there and take the easy path to taking someone's vehicle, then we are going to take that (federal) path to punish them to the fullest extent of the law that we can."

Of course, cops are the ones that have to re-arrest perps that have been freed by the courts, operating under the Illinois Bail Reform Act.

The new law specifies that cash bail is not necessary for people who are in custody for a nonviolent misdemeanor or low-level felony, such as theft, prostitution, driving under the influence or drug possession. Instead, there will be a presumption that any bail set in connection with those categories of crimes shouldn't be monetary. Other options include electronic home monitoring, curfews, drug counseling, stay-away orders and in-person reporting. And if a judge sets monetary bond for a person in custody who is unable to come up with the money, a rehearing on the bail must be held within seven days under the new law.

Superintendent Johnson said last month,

“They [criminals] think the judicial system in Cook County is a joke. They just don’t fear it, and until we create that mental accountability to them to not pick up a gun, we’re going to continue to see this cycle of violence, and it’s just silly, it is….”

So, now the federal justice system, paid for by all Americans, has to step in and do the job that a functional state and county should be able to do for themselves, but have forfeited on, thanks to progressive politics in action.