Trump calls Putin, the establishment gets the vapors

The establishment left and right had a meltdown yesterday because President Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin and congratulated him on his "electoral" win. "How dare he," they say, from John McCain to every single leftist pundit. Doesn't he know the man is a tyrant? Doesn't he know he has people killed? Gee, they actually think Trump does not know these things. They think Trump is naive. Their hysteria was exacerbated because someone on the National Security Council staff leaked a directive memo that, in all caps, said: "DO NOT CONGRATULATE" before the phone call to the Russian president. And because he did not follow the order, he's an ignorant loose cannon? Will these people never learn? No, they will not. They are blinkered and beyond help. Their eyes and ears are impervious to facts that do not coincide with their ideological convictions that Trump has no idea what he is doing, no idea how to lead the nation. The same hysterics never noticed or cared when Obama congratulated a host of bad actors on their undemocratic holds on power. He refused of course to congratulate Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu because he loathes the man, and the state of Israel. He made that abundantly clear over his eight years in office. Obama was a wanna-be tyrant himself which is why he governed the way he did. He abhors our Constitution and demonstrated that every day he held office. Trump, on the other hand, has an actual grasp on how the world works. Most world leaders do not play by the Marquess of Queensberry rules. Trump figured that out decades ago as he built things all over the world. He knows what he is doing. That he ignored the screaming memo is a good thing. He knows better than his so-called advisers. He is ten steps ahead of them, his detractors in Congress, and the idiotic press. CNN has gone way beyond beclowning itself. It has reduced itself to the National Enquirer of cable news, and that is probably an insult to the National Enquirer.

Is there a sentient person on the planet who does not know who and what Putin is? Perhaps in the untouched wilds Margaret Mead failed to discover. Trump knows better than anyone who and what the man is; just as he knows who and what Kim Jong Un is, the little rocket man who is suddenly willing to talk. He does know what he is doing. It can't be easy when the entire political establishment is determined to see him fail. But he is the energizer bunny, the inflatable bozo punching bag that cannot be knocked down. Until Trump was elected, the American left loved Russia. Obama loved Russia; he couldn't wait to make common cause with Putin and Medvedev. Hillary did as well but demeaned herself with that stupid 'reset' button. Not until Trump was elected and the Clintons and the rest of the left invented a fake news reason for her loss did the left suddenly and explicably decide that Russia was bad and Putin is evil. Russia is bad and Putin is evil and Trump knows that better than anyone.