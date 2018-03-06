Tomorrow's grim global Green dictatorship

No longer is real pollution of our environment the main Green concern. The key slogan of the Green religion is "sustainable development," with them defining what is sustainable.

Greens hate individual freedom and private property. They dream of a centralized, unelected global government, financed by taxes on developed nations and controlled by all the tentacles of the U.N.

Greens hate miners. They use nationalized parks, heritage areas, flora and fauna reserves, green bans, and land rights to close as much land as possible to explorers and miners. Apparently, resources should be locked away for some lucky future generation. And if some persistent explorer manages to prove a mineral deposit, greens will then strangle it in the approval process, using "death by delay."

Greens hate farmers with their ploughs, fertilizers, crops, and grazing animals. They want Aussie grazing land turned back to kangaroos. They plan to expel farmers and graziers from most land areas, with food produced in concentrated feedlots, factory farms, communal gardens, and hydroponics.

Greens hate professional fishermen with their nets, lines, and harpoons. Using the Great Barrier Reef as their poster child, they plan to control the seas using marine parks, fishing quotas, bans, and licenses, leaving us to get seafood from concentrated fish farms.

Greens hate foresters and grass-farmers. They want every tree protected, even woody weeds taking over ancient treeless grasslands. Red meat and forest timber are "unsustainable." Apparently, they want us to live in houses made of recycled cardboard and plastic and eating fake steak and protein powder made from methane generated from rubbish dumps.

Greens despise the suburbs with their SUVs, lawns, pools, manicured parks, ponies, and golf courses. They prefer concentrated accommodation with people stacked and packed in high-rise cubic apartments, with state-controlled kindergartens in the basement and with ring-roads of electric trams and driverless cars connecting apartments, schools, offices, and shops.

Greens hate reliable grid power from coal, nuclear, oil, gas, and hydro generators. Their "sustainable" option is part-time power from wind and solar with the inevitable blackouts and shortages needing more rules and rationing.

Greens lead the war on fracking and pipelines. The victims are energy-consumers. The beneficiaries are Russian gas and Middle East oil.

Greens think it is "sustainable" to uglify scenic hills with whining wind towers, power poles, transmission lines, and access roads, and to clutter pleasant estuaries and shallow seas with more bird-slicing turbines. They think it is "sustainable" to keep smothering sunny flatlands under solar panels and filling the suburbs with extra power lines and batteries of toxic metals.

Greens think it is "sustainable" to clear forests for bio-mass to feed large wood-fired power stations, or for establishing biofuel plantations. They think it is "sustainable" to keep converting croplands from producing food for humans to producing ethanol for cars.

Greens hate free markets, where prices are used to signal changing supply and demand. There is no room for luxuries or frills in their "sustainable" world. They want to limit demand by imposing rationing on us wastrels – carbon ration cards, electricity-rationing meters, water-rationing, meat free days, diet cops, and bans on fast food and fizzy drinks.

They also favor compulsory recycling of everything, no matter what the process costs in energy or resources. Surveillance cameras will keep watch on our "wasteful" habits.

None of this vast green religious agenda is compatible with individual freedom, constitutional rights, or private property.

The Despotic Green New World is coming. Climate alarm is the stalking horse, "sustainable development" is the war cry, and global government is the goal.

Further Reading:

"Sustainable Development" is the UN code for total reorganization of human society:

https://newswithviews.com/the-code-for-reorganizing-human-society-is-sustainable-development/

Climate policies governed by groupthink:

https://mailchi.mp/1a014f9b3e23/press-release-climate-groupthink-leads-to-a-dead-end-171361?e=e1638e04a2

The U.N. plan Itself:

https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf

Russia uses social media to oppose fracking and pipelines in the West:

https://mailchi.mp/8e1de42a0dc8/russias-secret-campaign-against-us-energy-policy-revealed?e=e1638e04a2

https://oilprice.com/Geopolitics/International/Russias-Grip-On-European-Gas-Markets-Is-Tightening.html

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/putin-tv-station-stokes-fracking-fears-mrk8qprlg