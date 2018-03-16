The downside of student protests against guns: moronic signs

Only one small problem: they have, in the immortal words of Professor Kingsfield in The Paper Chase, skulls full of mush.

The mainstream media and Democrat pols could barely contain their glee at student walkouts demanding gun control. They attach all kinds of virtue to innocents spouting the propaganda they feed them, and even coerce them into demonstrating for.

With a big hat tip to Stu Tarlowe, here some youngsters who have no clue of the depth of their ignorance, and the inadequacy of their educations to date.

Tiger Droppings featured this group of smiling imbeciles:

“They think there aren't any guns in the White House.”

Their magical thinking leads them to believe that gun free zones are safe zones, apparently.

On Facebook, David Baker spotted this gem, that reveals a poverty of knowledge:

For those unfamiliar with ancient history or the NRA, Baker explains:

In 480 BC, the Persian king Xerxes demanded that the Spartans give up their weapons. King Leonidas responded with the phrase ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (molon labe) which meant "Come and take them." This led to the Battle of Thermopylae, in which a small group of Greek warriors held off a far superior group of Persians for three days.



Similarly, in 1831, the Mexican army gave a small piece of field artillery to settlers in Gonzales, Texas, to help them fend off Indian attacks. At the onset of the Texas Revolution, the Mexican army asked for the cannon back. In response, the settlers raised a homemade flag with an image of the weapon and the words "Come and Take It" emblazoned across it.



The twin phrases "ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ/molon labe" and "Come and Take It" have become synonymous with the promotion of the Second Amendment and other fundamental liberties. They are antithetical to the idea of unilateral disarmament.



Today, snowflakes across the country walked out of class to protest "gun violence" and demand new confiscatory gun laws. The poorly informed young woman in the photo was part of today's Tide Pod Walkout. Note the slogan (and date) on her shirt, and the protest sign in her hands.



Seriously--this is the most ironic photo I've seen in a long time.

Professor Kingsfield, these students need you.