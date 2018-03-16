Unbelievable: Kate Steinle's killer launches new battle to sue America and stay in the U.S.

After firing a stolen gun and killing Kate Steinle on the San Francisco waterfront in 2015, and then getting away with it in front of a leftwing jury which signaled motivation to strike back at President Trump, do you think Jose Ines Garcia-Zarate, is going away quietly? Do you think the five-times-deported illegal alien drug dealer and transient, with a record of seven felonies, will just allow himself to be deported, and then come back as he always does? Nope, not the case. He's apparently gotten a pile of leftwing-lawyer backing to sue the federal government over his 'vindictive prosecution.'

According to Breitbart News: Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate, the illegal alien acquitted last year of murdering 32-year-old Kate Steinle in July 2015, has sued the federal government, demanding that it produce documents “pertaining to vindictive prosecution and collusion” with the state government in its prosecution against him. In November, a San Francisco jury found Garcia-Zarate not guilty of murdering Steinle, agreeing that although he had the gun from which the fatal shot was fired, the discharge could have been accidental. Seems that if you are that one-in-a-million thug with just the correct optics for the left, and manage to avoid getting convicted on an open-and-shut case, then any effort to bring justice to the victim of your crime is just ... vindictive prosecution from the feds. Illegals after, all, should all be free to come here, get sanctuary, and then fire any gun they like no matter which gringo it kills, right? That is the logic. What this shows is something appalling going on. The subliterate, non-English-speaking, multiple-criminal-conviction, zero-value illegal isn't doing this on his own. He's got backing and sponsorship now, from leftwing lawyer Tony Serra, famous for getting Huey Newton off the hook and defending the Symbionese Liberation Army. His new object of defense, Garcia-Zarate, who has no employable skills other than drug dealing and no right to work here, must be getting considerable support, not just legal advice, but enough cash so that his every need is now met. He's the far-left's poster boy for challenging the federal government, whose prosecution took place during the Obama years in a blue sanctuary city. The leftwing lawyers want to undermine even that. Unbelievable. Obviously, the larger forces sponsoring this utterly worthless person see a big moneypot worth harvesting from the taxpayers and are fully confident a leftwing judge and maybe a leftwing jury will break it open wide for both themselves and this illegal. As for Garcia-Zarate, if that is his real name, he is likely doing this not just for free money, (for it's very difficult to picture handing a taxpayer jackpot to this human garbage, though it may happen), but also to stay in the country for the duration of his lawsuit. We all know the five-time-deported illegal thinks it's his right to be here. If he can get it legally, and force himself among us to live as an equal, even after all his seven felonies, why not? Yet the fact remains: He's an illegal. He doesn't belong here. And he shouldn't have the right to access our justice system to meet his every need, drain our public coffers, and throw it all in our faces. It just goes to show the hostility of the left and the great need for reform in the legal system. If he can't be jailed, why can't this sorry excuse for a human being just be thrown out?