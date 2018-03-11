Trump and Clinton: The difference that matters

The left is making a big thing of an alleged affair between Trump and a porn queen over a decade ago. Each side points, with some justification, to the other's hypocrisy. Morally, there's little difference between Bill Clinton's dalliances with Monica Lewinsky and what Trump is accused of. But the other differences are many. First, Clinton provably did what he was accused of doing, whereas there is no proof that Trump did what he's accused of. Second, Clinton was in office, while Trump was a private citizen. Third, the "power differential" between a president and an intern cannot be overstated; there was no such differential between Trump and his accuser.

Fourth, there is good reason to suspect that Clinton crossed the line with other women while in office, some against their will. Trump has done nothing of the sort in office. Lastly, there is good reason to believe that Clinton actually raped a woman before ascending to the presidency whereas Trump has no such accusations against him. We must recognize that there is a serious difference between Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. In a single year, Trump has proven himself loyal to America, even if not necessarily loyal to his wife. Bill Clinton was loyal to himself and no one else. He and his wife – they are one – have done more harm to America than perhaps any president not named Barack Obama. In short, the Clintons were in it for themselves. Trump is in it for America, for you and me. This is important. Few are the great in history who measured up to Judeo-Christian morality. This issue was thrashed out during the Clinton presidency, when neither side got what it really wanted and both sides took fell blows. But the blows to the left were blows to the Clinton machine that did no lasting damage to the country itself; everybody on the left agreed that Bill Clinton had done nothing wrong, even if he perjured himself. The left had then and has now no moral compass. The blows to the right, on the other hand, were blows to America's self-belief, to what we stand for, our sense of our own decency and goodness. It hurt the right that Clinton and followers didn't even care about immoral behavior. If it turns out that Trump really did have an affair, his own people will hurt inside. He will have let us down in an important way that betrays God Himself. And he knows it. Trump's moral compass is intact, though he stands as a man fallen. Imperfect. A sinner. Trump himself spelled it out when he spoke of good versus evil. The Clintons are amoral. Their entire lives prove it, paeans to themselves only. They are takers in every sense, givers in no sense. Donald Trump, by contrast, spent his entire life literally building things for others. He is flawed in the sense we are all flawed. But Donald Trump is fundamentally a moral man. That's the difference that matters.