Thank you, America, for your Pennsylvania efforts

The left's great weapon in furthering its evil agenda is deception. Using fake news media, leftists labor 24-7, lying to the mainstream, trying to convince them that their traditional principles and values are a minority point of view, outdated and laughable.

For example, leftists yell, "Off with their heads" to anyone harming a puppy while treating every murder of a human in the womb as cause for celebration. Leftist media hide the good news that Millennials are more pro-life than ever.

Leftists bury the news story that a record-breaking crowd of 100,000 attended a pro-life rally in Ireland.

Huge crowds of young people at pro-life rallies in America are ignored by our pro-abortion press.

We are in a battle for the heart and soul of America – good versus evil. Trump's election has emboldened Americans to push back against leftists' bullying and tyranny. I made the video below to thank Americans who heeded my clarion call to help us win the special election in Pennsylvania. We fell short because the young, handsome Democrat deceptively ran as a Republican.

However, I know that all is well because we are on the right side, doing what is right and best for all Americans. God is with us. I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all my patriot brothers and sisters. Please enjoy my thank-you video.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

